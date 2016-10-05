Rodgers backs Bafana strikers to fire

The veteran Rodgers was a surprise pick by Shakes Mashaba in the Bafana squad, drafted in after an excellent start to the season with the Clever Boys.

The Bafana coach’s constant complaint as his side failed to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations was that they created plenty of opportunities, but couldn’t take their chances.

“I don’t know if there is an easy solution (to the goalscoring problem),” said Rodgers this week.

“But I do believe we have the quality (in attack). We are going into this game with a positive mentality, forgetting any past games that we should have won. Every game is an opportunity to prove how good you are … we are hoping to score goals and we want the nation to be behind us … we are going out there to qualify for the World Cup.”

Rodgers certainly has plenty of reason to go into this week full of confidence, after capturing the MTN8 with Wits on Saturday.

“I am very excited, obviously for the win we had in the cup, and for the opportunity to be in the national team and represent my country. I just hope I can carry on with the same performances I have had with Wits and help to contribute to us qualifying for the World Cup. It is always a challenge being away from home, it will not be easy, but I hope to contribute and I hope we get a win.”