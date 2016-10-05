Cosatu president blasts Shoprite CEO

Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini used the first day of the 17th World Federation Trade Unions (WFTU) congress in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, to lash out at Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson, who received a whopping R50m bonus, saying it was “unforgivable”.

“It is unforgivable that you can still have people who are called CEOs of companies, like one CEO […] in Shoprite/Checkers, who has been paid a R100m alone in that company, both in salary and bonus, while the average worker is paid 149 times less than Basson,” Dlamini said today.

“It is one example to many of such happening here in our country.

“It is what is causing us to stand together with the workers of the world to fight inequalities and low wages we are experiencing.”

Dlamini decried the fact South Africa was rich in mineral wealth, but the working class and the poor still did not enjoy them.

“South Africa is a country that is rich in mineral resources, and it is rich in its heritage,” he told delegates.

“It is a country with people with warm hearts and laughing,” but one that is overburdened by inequalities, he stressed.

Dlamini said this was a struggle Cosatu was pursuing everyday to ensure that the imbalances of the past were corrected.

He commended protesting students at several universities, saying they have taken a decision to get the country to stick to the resolution taken 61 years through the Freedom Charter.

“It is a struggle we have resolved we will support,” Dlamini said.

“We continue to condemn violence and destruction and the loss of time of study for our young people at universities.”

Dlamini said Cosatu was pleased the WFTU leadership took a decision to have this congress held in Africa.

“WFTU is our home as Cosatu,” Dlamini said.

“For many decades WFTU has been the home for our leaders, like Lesley.

“We can say it without a doubt that you are indeed our relevant home.”

The WFTU is an international trade union federation of more than 100 countries with a membership of more than 92 million workers. The WFTU holds a congress every five years, and this year’s congress is hosted by Cosatu and some of its affiliates.

The congress is attended by more than 70 trade unions formations from Latin America, Asia, Africa, US and Europe.

