menu
National 5.10.2016 11:54 am

Parents walk in on their daughter being raped

Sifiso Mathebula

The parents were alerted to the scene by their daughter’s friend.

Parents of an 11-year-old girl were shocked when they were informed that a man was raping their daughter in the Tambo Section of Emzinoni Township, in Bethal, Mpumalanga, on October 1, reports the Ridge Times.

Their daughter’s friend came up to them to alert them that their daughter was with the 18-year-old suspect in his home.

ALSO READ: Lions and crocs killed, body parts cut off ‘for muti’

It is alleged the parents then went to the house, and on arrival found the suspect with the girl.

They called the police, and the man was arrested.

The police said according to information, the girl was playing outside the yard when the suspect called her to his place and said there was something he wanted to give to her.

Police spokesperson Constable Cynthia Mtsweni said the suspect was a pupil at one of the local schools.

She called on parents to look out for their children and urged them to encourage children not to trust strangers.

The suspect is still in police custody and will appear in the Bethal Magistrates’ Court soon.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
NMMU appalled by brutal rape of second year student 4.10.2016
Man rapes neighbour’s wife 28.9.2016
Rape accused model agency boss back in court 27.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema
National

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema

Zuma to meet Madonsela, doesn’t take negative criticism ‘personally’
National

Zuma to meet Madonsela, doesn’t take negative criticism ‘personally’

Malema calls on all students to protest
National

Malema calls on all students to protest

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane
National

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 
National

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.