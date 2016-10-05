Parents walk in on their daughter being raped

Parents of an 11-year-old girl were shocked when they were informed that a man was raping their daughter in the Tambo Section of Emzinoni Township, in Bethal, Mpumalanga, on October 1, reports the Ridge Times.

Their daughter’s friend came up to them to alert them that their daughter was with the 18-year-old suspect in his home.

It is alleged the parents then went to the house, and on arrival found the suspect with the girl.

They called the police, and the man was arrested.

The police said according to information, the girl was playing outside the yard when the suspect called her to his place and said there was something he wanted to give to her.

Police spokesperson Constable Cynthia Mtsweni said the suspect was a pupil at one of the local schools.

She called on parents to look out for their children and urged them to encourage children not to trust strangers.

The suspect is still in police custody and will appear in the Bethal Magistrates’ Court soon.

– Caxton News Service