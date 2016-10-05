Zuma declares special funeral for Reverend Goba

President Jacob Zuma has declared a special provincial official funeral for the late anti-apartheid activist and liberation theologian, Reverend Professor Bonganjalo Claude Goba.

This category of a funeral is designated by the president for distinguished persons, explained the Presidency in a statement on Wednesday.

“The president has instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in the KwaZulu-Natal province on the day of his funeral.”

Prof Bonganjalo Goba also served in the higher education sector as lecturer, professor, dean and vice-chancellor. He also presided over the merger of tertiary institutions in the late 1990s. He successfully brought together M.L Sultan Technikon and Natal Technikon to form the Durban University of Technology.

“President Zuma has once again extended his deepest condolences to the Goba family, relatives, friends and academic community on this sad loss,” said presidential spokesperson Dr Bongani Ngqulunga.

He said the details of the funeral would be communicated by the KZN provincial government.