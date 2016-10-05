menu
National 5.10.2016 12:01 pm

Zuma declares special funeral for Reverend Goba

ANA
FILE PICTURE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: (File photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy)

FILE PICTURE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: (File photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy)

The president has instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in KZN on the day of his funeral.

President Jacob Zuma has declared a special provincial official funeral for the late anti-apartheid activist and liberation theologian, Reverend Professor Bonganjalo Claude Goba.

This category of a funeral is designated by the president for distinguished persons, explained the Presidency in a statement on Wednesday.

“The president has instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in the KwaZulu-Natal province on the day of his funeral.”

Prof Bonganjalo Goba also served in the higher education sector as lecturer, professor, dean and vice-chancellor. He also presided over the merger of tertiary institutions in the late 1990s. He successfully brought together M.L Sultan Technikon and Natal Technikon to form the Durban University of Technology.

“President Zuma has once again extended his deepest condolences to the Goba family, relatives, friends and academic community on this sad loss,” said presidential spokesperson Dr Bongani Ngqulunga.

He said the details of the funeral would be communicated by the KZN provincial government.

Related Stories
President Zuma on illicit financial flows 5.10.2016
Our leadership vacuum … sucks 30.9.2016
Private sector expected to transfer economic ownership to blacks – Zuma 28.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema
National

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema

Zuma to meet Madonsela, doesn’t take negative criticism ‘personally’
National

Zuma to meet Madonsela, doesn’t take negative criticism ‘personally’

Malema calls on all students to protest
National

Malema calls on all students to protest

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane
National

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 
National

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.