menu
National 5.10.2016 12:04 pm

W Cape police appeal for help in case of missing boy

ANA

The boy was known to frequent Kalk Bay and the Muizenberg beach area.

Police are appealing for help in the hunt for a missing 10-year-old Cape Town boy.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Leighton Bell was last seen leaving his home in Overcome Heights, in Muizenberg, Cape Town, a week ago.

The child was seen leaving his home at about 1.15pm on September 28.

Van Wyk said the boy was known to frequent Kalk Bay and the Muizenberg beach area.

“Leighton has a small build, is approximately 1.2m tall and weighs 40kg. He has light brown, blondish curly hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

“At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a brown tracksuit pants, yellow T-shirt with a cannabis leaf on the front and broken brown shoes,” Van Wyk said.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts can contact Sergeant Ryan Sauls on 021 787 9014 or 082 522 2554, alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Related Stories
President Zuma on illicit financial flows 5.10.2016
New Renault’s Clio RS is a mighty pocket rocket 5.10.2016
Cosatu president blasts Shoprite CEO 5.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema
National

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema

Zuma to meet Madonsela, doesn’t take negative criticism ‘personally’
National

Zuma to meet Madonsela, doesn’t take negative criticism ‘personally’

Malema calls on all students to protest
National

Malema calls on all students to protest

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane
National

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 
National

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.