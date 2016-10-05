W Cape police appeal for help in case of missing boy

Police are appealing for help in the hunt for a missing 10-year-old Cape Town boy.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Leighton Bell was last seen leaving his home in Overcome Heights, in Muizenberg, Cape Town, a week ago.

The child was seen leaving his home at about 1.15pm on September 28.

Van Wyk said the boy was known to frequent Kalk Bay and the Muizenberg beach area.

“Leighton has a small build, is approximately 1.2m tall and weighs 40kg. He has light brown, blondish curly hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

“At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a brown tracksuit pants, yellow T-shirt with a cannabis leaf on the front and broken brown shoes,” Van Wyk said.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts can contact Sergeant Ryan Sauls on 021 787 9014 or 082 522 2554, alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.