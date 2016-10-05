Man in coma after tavern brawl

A man is in a coma after he was struck in the head during a brawl at a popular nightclub in Pretoria East.

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said a docket of grievous bodily harm was opened at the Brooklyn Police Station on Monday morning after a 24-year-old man was struck in his head at a nightclub on Hillside Street, Lynnwood.

Weilbach said the man’s family and an eyewitness laid a charge at the station on Tuesday afternoon, Rekord East reported.

“The eyewitness claimed an argument between the 24-year-old and another unidentified man took place at about 3pm on Saturday.”

She said the unidentified man struck the victim, who fell and became unconscious.

“The victim was taken away in an ambulance,” she said.

A family member who asked not to be named could only confirm the victim was still in a coma and said the family wanted to keep the matter, including the man’s identity, private.

– Caxton News Service