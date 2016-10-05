Parker hoping to wear Bafana jersey again

Parker, who has scored 23 goals in 69 appearances for South Africa, believes he still has something to offer the national team.

The former FC Twente striker says he would jump at the opportunity to represent the country again.

“If Shakes calls me right now I would run, I would even book my own flight, I definitely want to represent my country. I have done so well over the years close to 70 caps and over 20 goals at this stage of my career. I would like to help my country get back into the top 10 and we deserve to qualify for every Afcon tournament, and if the coaches feel I can help get the national team there, then I am willing to help,” said Parker.

Bafana Bafana left the country on Tuesday to face Burkina Faso in their opening 2018 World Cup qualifier in Ouagadougou on Saturday.