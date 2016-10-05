AKA offers to help students, Wits PGA slams him

In another move to support the #FeesMustFall protests at Wits University, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell students he was available, should the movement need him.

In a series of tweets, AKA commented on the the protests, slamming government and asking why it was waiting to give students free education if there was a plan in place.

“Ok shap …. So if there is a plan to give the kids free education …. What’s the f*ckin’ issue???? WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR? Kids to die?”

He, however, questioned the possibility of free education in the country, encouraging people to “educate ourselves as ordinary South Africans and form our own INFORMED opinions about whether it’s possible or nah”.

Is free higher education possible & sustainable in our country?? Surely there are economists/politicians/leaders etc who know the answer. — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 4, 2016

He further denounced the police brutality on various campuses across South Africa, saying the rubber bullets would only make students stronger.

I hope the powers that be realize that these kids will never ever ever give up. Teargas, rubber bullets etc will only make them stronger. — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 4, 2016

However, his opinion and offer to help the #FeesMustFall protesters was met with anger from some of his followers, who accused him of making the protests about him.

“Say something instead of making this about you. We support your music, support us,” responded one of his followers. Another follower told him “the powers-that-be” were the same people he campaigned for during the elections.

The Wits Postgraduate Associate Twitter account also slammed AKA, asking why he thought the movement would need him.

@akaworldwide why would the movement need you? Are you coming with a solution? — Wits PGA (@WitsPGA) October 4, 2016

The All Eyes On Me hitmaker hit back at critics, saying he did not understand why being the “only person in my position” who spoke out about student issues “on a regular basis” always landed him in hot water.

He complained students did not know what they wanted, that when he spoke out, he was told to “shut up and focus on his music”, but when he kept quiet, told to speak up.

You try and stand up for people & what you believe in, you're told "YOU ARE NOT A POLITICIAN! STICK TO MUSIC" … Well …. — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 4, 2016

Not all the responses were negative though, as some told him they needed medical supplies. Others said they needed him to march with them as that would make “the powers that be” listen to the students.

Some commended him for speaking out about the protests, saying they were starting to think he only spoke about politics during elections.