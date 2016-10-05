menu
Celebrities 5.10.2016

AKA offers to help students, Wits PGA slams him

Citizen reporter
AKA’s One Time Music Video launch. Picture: Supplied

The rapper says he does not understand why he is always criticised for speaking up on the student protests.

In another move to support the #FeesMustFall protests at Wits University, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell students he was available, should the movement need him.

In a series of tweets, AKA commented on the the protests, slamming government and asking why it was waiting to give students free education if there was a plan in place.

“Ok shap …. So if there is a plan to give the kids free education …. What’s the f*ckin’ issue???? WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR? Kids to die?”

He, however, questioned the possibility of free education in the country, encouraging people to “educate ourselves as ordinary South Africans and form our own INFORMED opinions about whether it’s possible or nah”.

He further denounced the police brutality on various campuses across South Africa, saying the rubber bullets would only make students stronger.

However, his opinion and offer to help the #FeesMustFall protesters was met with anger from some of his followers, who accused him of making the protests about him.

“Say something instead of making this about you. We support your music, support us,” responded one of his followers. Another follower told him “the powers-that-be” were the same people he campaigned for during the elections.

The Wits Postgraduate Associate Twitter account also slammed AKA, asking why he thought the movement would need him.

 

The All Eyes On Me hitmaker hit back at critics, saying he did not understand why being the “only person in my position” who spoke out about student issues “on a regular basis” always landed him in hot water.

He complained students did not know what they wanted, that when he spoke out, he was told to “shut up and focus on his music”, but when he kept quiet, told to speak up.

Not all the responses were negative though, as some told him they needed medical supplies. Others said they needed him to march with them as that would make “the powers that be” listen to the students.

Some commended him for speaking out about the protests, saying they were starting to think he only spoke about politics during elections.

