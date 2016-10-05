Sundowns axe Mbatha and Nomandela

The duo’s contracts were supposed to end in June next year, but the club has decided to free them by terminating their contracts.

Mbatha and Nomandela, who struggled for playing time at Sundowns since joining the club in 2014 from Platinum Stars and Free State Stars respectively, can now find new clubs, as they are both free agents after their release.

Mbatha spent the last six months of last season on loan at Mpumalanga Black Aces, and Nomandela also on loan at Jomo Cosmos.

Prior to that, Nomandela spent the second half of the 2014/15 season on loan at Moroka Swallows after failing to establish himself on Pitso Mosimane’s squad.

