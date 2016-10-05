President Zuma on illicit financial flows

President Jacob Zuma said developing countries were losing money that could be used to develop infrastructure and provide basics services, such as education and healthcare, to illicit outflows.

His comment comes amid continuing student protests for free education at several universities.

Zuma said the joint African Union and United Nations economic commission for Africa’s high-level panel estimates that illicit financial flows from Africa could be about R50 billion dollars a year.

“We urge the world and trade union leaders and representatives to treat this problem with the seriousness and urgency that it deserves,” Zuma made the remarks while addressing the 17th World Federation Trade Unions (WFTU) congress in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, today.

“We urge the international labour movement to add its voice to the call for action to be taken to arrest this serious challenge globally.”

The president said the illicit financial outflows deprived developing countries of the much-needed economic resources to uplift their economies and people.

He said it was not an exaggeration to say global inequality and economic exclusion have become a serious threat to global peace and economic development.

He called on the workers to continue fighting against the capitalism system, saying: “No capitalistic society will say to the workers, thank you, we have heard you, take it and create what you want of it.”

Zuma described capital system as a system that is a crisis in itself. “It is full of crisis from time to time,” he said.

“As we know today, we all complain about the sluggish economy, the economic meltdown and the crisis in the economy.

“The banking system of United States has created it, and it engulfed the whole world.

Zuma added the WFTU congress was taking place during a difficult period in the global economy.

“Global economic environment remains sluggish,” Zuma said.

“Advanced economies are growing at slower pace than previously anticipated.

“Global industrial production and global trade remain subdued.

“Falling investments in many economies have reduced trade and have affected workers negatively throughout the world.”

He said some countries have increased protectionist policies, benefitting workers in some of their industries but affecting workers negatively in other countries.

“The recovery in the global economy remains uncertain,” Zuma said.

“This sluggish and uncertain recovery threatens the creation of jobs and the living standards of all workers.”

The WFTU is an international trade union federation of more than 100 countries with a membership of more than 92 million workers. The WFTU holds a congress every five years, and this year’s congress is hosted by Cosatu and some of its affiliates.

The congress is attended by more than 70 trade unions formations from Latin America, Asia, Africa, U.S. and Europe. It is held in Africa for the first time.

– ngwakom@citizen.co.za