Dept of higher education responds to fees commission

Department of higher education and training (DHET) deputy director-general Firoz Patel on Wednesday told the fees commission that if there were sufficient funds put on the table tomorrow, they would implement free education for everyone.

Patel said they would have to measure the whole society and the impact it would have. “What we talk about here is the issue of a public good and the access of higher education, but we are not talking about how many.

“Enrolment must be an important question, and merit must be an important question,” Patel added.

He said higher education has received significant support over the last decade, while the technical vocational education and training (TVET) sector has actually been neglected.

DHET acting deputy director-general for universities Diane Parker said: “There is no point in increasing enrolments without ensuring that you are able to provide the kind of quality that would lead to success of those students.”

Parker added they were not saying the amount of funding for higher education was right. “We have argued for years that more funding is needed.”

She said the state had been increasing funding towards poor students and that they have actually gradually introduced fee-free higher education for the poor.

“It is not just about funding rich students less, but any student. It means universities have had to deal with issue about balancing their fees. High quality students are across the entire system, so that does not necessarily mean that poor students should not come into higher education, but if you get very restricted enrolments, and you go for the idea of merit, you are going to find the [rich] being more advantaged and the poor being disadvantaged.”

According to Parker, the current Nsfas programme they are implementing benefits students who are poor and, funding will be provided to the students with the highest merit.

Parker said over the last 10 years, the actual amount of funding in universities has increased. But at the same time, enrolments at institutions had increased.

“The decline in funding per student is about 3.1% per student over these 10 years. The reason is because of the increase in enrolments.

“More recently the department has been holding the universities more accountable for how many students they enroll, to say to institutions, if you enroll more than 5% of your target, funding will be withdrawn for those extra students. We will not pay for them,” Parker told the commission.

Patel added the issue was the balance between the amount of funds available and enrolment. “If we had not tackled enrolment from 1994, we will not have been able to change the demographics,” Patel said.