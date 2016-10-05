Malema has vindicated me – Kenny Kunene

“Julius Malema is a liar … the biggest one,” said co-founder of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Kenny Kunene on Wednesday afternoon.

The wealthy businessman says the EFF leader has proven him right on allegations he made about him during an interview with MorningLive last month.

This after Malema said during an interview with eNCA’s CheckPoint that the EFF would consider merging with the ANC provided the party collapse Luthuli House, its name ANC, and “we go and open headquarters of this new party in Soweto, where our people are”.

In response, Kunene called the former ANC Youth League president a liar, adding that Malema was just using the EFF as a “vehicle” to take him back to the higher echelons of the 104-year-old ANC. He said he had been warning for years that this would prove to be the case.

Kunene made quite a number of allegations against Malema during his interview with SABC’s MorningLive last month, among which that the EFF leader met with ANC leaders in the neighbouring Mozambique to discuss, among other things, his return to the “liberation movement”. Kunene also challenged his former friend to a public debate on these allegations and to produce his passport for public scrutiny, to which Malema responded: “He must first get 20k national votes before he gets at least a mention from me not even a debate otherwise he remains irrelevant”.

The self-declared “King of Sushi” says he feel vindicated by Malema after he said that the EFF and the ANC “must come together” in after the 2019 elections to form a new party.

“I’ve always said that Julius wants to see himself ending up in the ANC. The EFF is just a vehicle to take him there. He has always been talking to the ANC. Hence he has never shown his passport. We’ve said in Mozambique he met some ANC leaders … not Jacob Zuma. And I still stand by that statement and I still challenge him to show his passport,” Kunene said in an interview with The Citizen.

“But you know … when you want something so bad, it will come out at the time when you are not expecting, and it came out in this interview with CheckPoint … where Julius wants to end up. Unfortunately, he is also too deep with white money. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. This man is in a serious predicament.

“Julius has vindicated me. I am vindicated. He mustn’t blame [CheckPoint anchor] Nkepile Mabuse. Nkepile was asking questions. I’ve been interviewed by Nkepile Mabuse many times. And you can’t say the interview has been an hour long. We saw Julius talking on that video.

“Whether they took out some of the things he said, he said this one. The truth about this liar is coming out. I stand by my words on MorningLive. Julius is a liar … the biggest one. You can’t fool all the people all the time … you end up fooling yourself. And that’s what Julius has done … he has fooled himself.”

The EFF has, however, slated CheckPoint journalist Nkepile Mabuse on what they call the misrepresentation of Malema on the interview. They have called on eNCA to rebroadcast the entire interview. eNCA agreed to air Malema’s full interview on Wednesday night.

[NOTE] https://t.co/JDOX5xiiew will publish Checkpoint's full interview with Julius Malema later today. — eNCA (@eNCA) October 5, 2016

“The EFF notes with regret the deliberate and malicious propaganda spread by eNCA’s sensationalist journalist Nkepile Mabuse of Checkpoint who portrayed President Malema as wanting a merger between the EFF and the ANC. The EFF would like to state categorically that this is a distortion of the truth which Ms Nkepile Mabuse knowingly manufactured from the onset.

“We must be categorically clear. There is no possible merger planned by the EFF and its President between the EFF and the Corrupt ANC.”