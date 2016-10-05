menu
Local News 5.10.2016 02:11 pm

Shabba promises fans Macufe Cup victory

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Charle Lombard/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sphiwe Tshabalala has promised Amakhosi supporters that they will beat Bloemfontein Celtic by 2-0 in the Sparta Macufe‎ Cup.

The Soweto giants and the Free State outfit will meet at Vodacom Park Stadium on Saturday for the friendly cup game, which plays annually during this time of the year in the international break.

“We will beat them 2-0,” Tshabalala was quoted on the club’s website. “It’s a showpiece, but our supporters expect good results whenever we play, be it a friendly or an official game.”

Tshabalala added the tie was an opportunity for the team to win something for the fans.

“It is once more an opportunity to do it for the supporters. We play in every match to win, and this will not be treated differently. We urge our supporters and the festival revellers to come in large numbers to enjoy the clash.”

