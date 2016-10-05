Win tickets to DSTV Delicious Festival with Lucozade

Johannesburg – With summer fast approaching, if you have missed the “summer bodies are made in winter wave”, do not despair.

It’s evident that South Africans are on a trajectory to become health conscious. In an effort to achieve healthy bodies, they are altering their diets and adopting a more active lifestyle.

As a means of addressing the evolving consumer patterns which are anchored by a health/sugar agenda, Lucozade South Africa is delighted to announce the launch of its new variant, Lucozade Zero.

The new Lucozade Zero is available in two flavours; Orange and Pink Lemonade at nationwide retailers from 3rd October 2016.

