Win tickets to DSTV Delicious Festival with Lucozade

Johannesburg – With summer fast approaching, if you have missed the “summer bodies are made in winter wave”, do not despair.
It’s evident that South Africans are on a trajectory to become health conscious. In an effort to achieve healthy bodies, they are altering their diets and adopting a more active lifestyle.
As a means of addressing the evolving consumer patterns which are anchored by a health/sugar agenda, Lucozade South Africa is delighted to announce the launch of its new variant, Lucozade Zero.
The new Lucozade Zero is available in two flavours; Orange and Pink Lemonade at nationwide retailers from 3rd October 2016.
Lucozade is giving two lucky The Citizen readers double tickets to the DSTV Delicious Festival. To enter, simply fill out the form below:
Competition terms and conditions:
The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions apply.
In addition the following rules will apply:
- All valid entries will be entered into a random draw
- Competition closes Thursday, 6 October 2016, at 2pm
- The winner will be chosen once the competition has closed
- The winner will be notified via the information provided in the entry form
- The tickets are valid for the Johannesburg DSTV Delicious Festival on Saturday, 8 October 2016
- Winners details will be sent to the sponsor, who will contact the winners regarding prize details
- The prize does not include transport and accommodation
- All information from the entry form may be used by The Citizen for Marketing purposes