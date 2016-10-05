menu
Watch: Traore’s incredible goal ahead of Bafana clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Burkina Faso’s Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore scored a fine solo goal for Ajax Amsterdam in their last game before the international break.

Ajax registered a 5-1 victory over PEC Zwolle when Traore scored the fourth goal in the second half.

“I can play anywhere‚ as long as it is not goalkeeper or defending‚” he joked in the Dutch media after the game before leaving to join the national team.

“On the right I’m able to get to the same level as I can as if I was centre forward. But at the end of the day I’m happy just to be a team player.”

The forward is in the squad that will welcome Bafana Bafana to Ouagadougou for Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier.

 

