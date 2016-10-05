Everything you need to know about Madonsela, Gupta meeting

Thuli Madonsela’s high-level report on state capture is set to be released before she leaves office in less than a week.

Madonsela has lined up meetings with government ministers, including Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, Transport Minister Ben Martins and Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

She has already interviewed Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, who is the subject of a letter written by businessman Fana Hlongwane, who denied Jonas was offered a post by the Guptas in a meeting arranged by him.

Madonsela has confirmed she met with Ajay Gupta and his lawyer for her investigation. She will probe whether or not Ajay and his brother Atul influenced government matters and offered ministerial posts to MPs.

According to The Sowetan and The Times, Ajay met the public protector on his own volition.

“He requested the meeting, and we arranged it. We had to make sure that I am available.”

“It was arranged with the investigating team. It was very cordial and very helpful.”

Madonsela also requested meeting with Guptas who were out of the country, even asking them to have a meeting on Skype but they were unavailable.

“We are still going to consider what we can do,” she said.

Their meeting went on for hours as Ajay was put under intense questioning by Madonsela.

Madonsela added Ajay was cooperative, while Gupta family spokesperson Nazeem Howa said he would not be drawn into anything else, but responded to questions about business interests in Oakbay Investments.

Meanwhile president Jacob Zuma is set to meet with Madonsela. This was indicated by his spokesperson Bongani Nqukulunga in an interview with 702.

A letter was sent to Zuma, asking him to reveal if he had received gifts from the Gupta brothers, to explain the relationship between him and their family and if he had benefited from the shares his son has in Gupta companies.

Zuma’s office has confirmed they have received the letter.

