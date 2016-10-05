menu
Local News 5.10.2016 02:23 pm

Former Chiefs player fails to pay rent

Phakaaathi Reporter
Levy Mokgothu (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Levy Mokgothu (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows defender Levy Mokgothu is said to be struggling to make ends meet.

An estate agent Daniella Valleti told the Daily Sun that the defender has failed to pay his rent at Meyersig, Alberton, Ekurhuleni and that they have disconnected his electricity in his place.

“He is illegally squatting at the premises in Meyersig, Alberton, Ekurhuleni and he is refusing to answer calls or make arrangements to pay,” claimed Valleti.

The defender admitted to have not been able pay the rent to the paper and says he doesn’t answer the agent’s calls because she always swears at him and has often threatened to embarrass him because he is a public figure.

“She threatens that she will embarrass me because I’m a public figure,” he said.

Mokgothu is still without a club after he was released by Amakhosi in March.

Related Stories
Sundowns axe Mbatha and Nomandela 5.10.2016
Middendorp threatens to quit Maritzburg 5.10.2016
Mabedi leaves All Stars 4.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

May Mahlangu on why he turned down PSL clubs
Phakaaathi

May Mahlangu on why he turned down PSL clubs

Erasmus keen on Bafana return, but if Mashaba goes
Phakaaathi

Erasmus keen on Bafana return, but if Mashaba goes

Rakhale, Qalinge frustrated at Pirates – reports
Phakaaathi

Rakhale, Qalinge frustrated at Pirates – reports

Mabedi leaves All Stars
Phakaaathi

Mabedi leaves All Stars

Former Chiefs player battling to find a club
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs player battling to find a club

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.