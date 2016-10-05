Former Chiefs player fails to pay rent

An estate agent Daniella Valleti told the Daily Sun that the defender has failed to pay his rent at Meyersig, Alberton, Ekurhuleni and that they have disconnected his electricity in his place.

“He is illegally squatting at the premises in Meyersig, Alberton, Ekurhuleni and he is refusing to answer calls or make arrangements to pay,” claimed Valleti.

The defender admitted to have not been able pay the rent to the paper and says he doesn’t answer the agent’s calls because she always swears at him and has often threatened to embarrass him because he is a public figure.

“She threatens that she will embarrass me because I’m a public figure,” he said.

Mokgothu is still without a club after he was released by Amakhosi in March.