Sassa introduces system to keep parents from misusing funds

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has introduced a new way of paying out child-support funds, one that is similar to the food stamp card in the US, Ladysmith Gazette reported.

The new card system was introduced to prevent parents from misusing the support funds that help with costs associated with raising children.

The new system will prevent parents from using the money for things that are not related to child raising, such as alcohol, cigarettes and car payments.

If the programme goes as planned, Sassa might extend it to disability grants, making it the universal way to control what people do with the money our government gives to them.

“The new card will be a really great thing, because parents, young parents in particular, misuse the money by buying things that serve no purpose or that don’t benefit the child at all,” said a local resident who approves of the new system.

– Caxton News Service