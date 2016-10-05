menu
National 5.10.2016 03:16 pm

Zille slammed for defending Semenya’s #FeesMustFall comments

Citizen reporter
Former DA Leader Helen Zille. Picture: Alaister Russell

‘I didn’t see your post when the world was against her. Are you going to name a stadium after her?’ one follower asked.

Following Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya’s comments on the #FeesMustFall campaign, Western Cape premier Helen Zille has come out in defence of the athlete.

“I can predict that the fallists will now accuse Caster of not being ‘authentically black’. That’s the language they use,” Zille said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Her comment was met with anger from followers, who said the Democratic Alliance would never rule the country because it was “anti-black”.

One user asked if by “fallists” she really meant to say blacks.

“I didn’t see your post when the world was against her. Are you going to name a stadium after her?” one follower asked. Another one said both Semenya and Zille had missed the point in denouncing the protests, further saying the Olympian was still black, just not a “conscious black”.

Some just said they did not “recognise” her, but Zille said she did not need the them to recognise her, as her rights were not a favour from them.

“They are constitutionally guaranteed,” she said.

Speaking to The Sowetan on Monday, Semenya said the protesting students were wasting their time and delaying their studies.

Semenya, a final year sports science student at North West University, told the publication her plan was to graduate within three years and the protests were delaying her studies.

She further said she did not think the #FeesMustFall campaign was good or bad, and all she was saying was that she wouldn’t go out there to “jeopardise” her work and waste time “toyi-toying because I cannot afford school”.

Semenya landed on the Twitter trends list for the comments, receiving backlash from users who said she had no right to comment on the fees crisis, as she had a bursary.

Some said they did not understand why as an athlete who had been discriminated against, she did not feel the need to stand up with those who were being discriminated against for being poor.

