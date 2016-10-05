menu
National 5.10.2016 02:44 pm

N West to celebrate World Teachers’ Day

ANA

Unesco launched the World Teachers’ Day in 1966 in recognition of the role of teachers in enriching communities.

North West education and sport development MEC Jonas Sello Lehari on Wednesday sent a message to all educators in the province and elsewhere to mark the day.

“I honour teachers with their contributions in providing quality education in all grades. I take my hat off to all who do extraordinary work, globally. Your contribution in the classroom and in creating lifelong paths is commendable, and I further appeal that you to keep on keeping on,” he said.

World Teachers’ Day is held annually on October 5, to celebrate educators and the central role they play in providing citizens with quality education.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) launched the World Teachers’ Day in 1966, recognising the role of teachers in enriching communities.

In the North West, provincial teacher appreciation celebrations would run in all four districts, the DR. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district on October 11 in Vryburg; the DR Kenneth Kaunda district would be on October 14 at the Botoka Comprehensive School in Ikageng, near Potchefstroom.

The Bojanala District would celebrate on October 14 at Olympia Park stadium in Rustenburg, and on the same day the Ngaka Modiri Molema District celebrations would be at Coligny Special School.

Related Stories
South African food star jets off to America 5.10.2016
Dept of higher education responds to fees commission 5.10.2016
President Zuma on illicit financial flows 5.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema
National

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema

Zuma to meet Madonsela, doesn’t take negative criticism ‘personally’
National

Zuma to meet Madonsela, doesn’t take negative criticism ‘personally’

Malema calls on all students to protest
National

Malema calls on all students to protest

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane
National

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 
National

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.