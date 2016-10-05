N West to celebrate World Teachers’ Day

North West education and sport development MEC Jonas Sello Lehari on Wednesday sent a message to all educators in the province and elsewhere to mark the day.

“I honour teachers with their contributions in providing quality education in all grades. I take my hat off to all who do extraordinary work, globally. Your contribution in the classroom and in creating lifelong paths is commendable, and I further appeal that you to keep on keeping on,” he said.

World Teachers’ Day is held annually on October 5, to celebrate educators and the central role they play in providing citizens with quality education.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) launched the World Teachers’ Day in 1966, recognising the role of teachers in enriching communities.

In the North West, provincial teacher appreciation celebrations would run in all four districts, the DR. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district on October 11 in Vryburg; the DR Kenneth Kaunda district would be on October 14 at the Botoka Comprehensive School in Ikageng, near Potchefstroom.

The Bojanala District would celebrate on October 14 at Olympia Park stadium in Rustenburg, and on the same day the Ngaka Modiri Molema District celebrations would be at Coligny Special School.