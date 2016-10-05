menu
National 5.10.2016 04:50 pm

Boy bitten by lion at Tzaneen lodge

Bertus de Bruyn and CNS reporter
Jayden Swanepoel (9). Foto Facebook: Hemelse Perels.

In the picture posted on Facebook, there is a large plaster covering the boy’s neck.

A nine-year-old boy was bitten by a lion on Tuesday and is now recovering after undergoing surgery at Medi-Clinic Tzaneen, reports the Letaba Herald.

Jayden Swanepoel’s mother, Sonja, posted on Facebook that her son was doing well and had asked for biltong on his return from the theatre after undergoing surgery.

On the Hemelse Perels’ Facebook page, there is a post that states in Afrikaans that Jayden was at a lodge in Tzaneen, where people can touch animals, when he was ‘attacked’ by a lion.

A screenshot of the post on the Hemelse Perels Facebook page.

The boy’s mother, Sonja, declined to comment except to say that the incident unfolded very quickly. “The people at the lodge assisted us with everything. We’re just grateful that my child is alive. We are headed to the lodge to go and personally to thank them,” Sonja told the Letaba Herald.

Letaba River Lodge’s manager said the boy was bitten but that no further details could be given, as the owners had given the story exclusively to two other newspapers.

Caxton News Service

