African News 5.10.2016 04:07 pm

Ghana players engage in too much sex – Jabir

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ghana's Wakasu Mubarak (C) celebrates his goal against Equatorial Guinea with his teammates during their 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match in Malabo February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (EQUATORIAL GUINEA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

Former Ghana coach Malik Jabir has blamed the poor standard of football in the country’s domestic league on players having too much sex.

Jabir, who coached the Black Stars in 2003, told a national radio station that the Ghanaian league has not progressed as hoped because players spent time having too much intercourse before games .

“A lot of today’s players cannot play 90 minutes because they get so tired easily. And you know why? Because they don’t sleep enough and don’t train enough, and they engage in too much sex,” he said.

“There are beautiful young girls in Ghana, and they won’t leave them alone.”

Jabir has urged the Ghana players to find a balance between football and sex.

“There is time for sex and time for football, but if you mix the two you will never reach the top.”

