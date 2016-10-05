Ghana players engage in too much sex – Jabir

Jabir, who coached the Black Stars in 2003, told a national radio station that the Ghanaian league has not progressed as hoped because players spent time having too much intercourse before games .

“A lot of today’s players cannot play 90 minutes because they get so tired easily. And you know why? Because they don’t sleep enough and don’t train enough, and they engage in too much sex,” he said.

“There are beautiful young girls in Ghana, and they won’t leave them alone.”

Jabir has urged the Ghana players to find a balance between football and sex.

“There is time for sex and time for football, but if you mix the two you will never reach the top.”