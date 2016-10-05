Durban man found hanging from tree

The body of a 41-year-old man has been found hanging from a tree on Herrwood Drive, in Durban.

Durban North police spokesperson Captain Raymond Deokaran said the body was discovered by passers-by at about 6.15pm on Tuesday, Northglen News reported.

“The man had hanged himself from a tree in the Izinga Ridge area. According to family members he had committed suicide because he was having marital problems.

“He was last seen at his home on Sunday. We believe he hung from the tree for two days,” he said.

Deokaran said the man was reportedly from Blackburn Village.

– Caxton News Service