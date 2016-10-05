Enjoyment the essence of sporting victory

Yet sometimes, rare as these occasions may be, he makes perfect sense. So it was with something suspiciously like an air of resignation that the assembled company sat back as he launched into his discourse on the weekend’s sport. “That really was dire,” was the Arithmetically-challenged One’s summation of the soulless Springbok victory over the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship fixture at Loftus.

“I somehow agree with Bok coach Allister Coetzee’s saying that you cannot willy-nilly run every ball out wide even if the Lions manage to play that style of rugby with some success. “But to literally sit back and absorb the pressure from your opponents and expect your flyhalf to kick all your points – and Morne Steyn managed to do just this in a highly professional manner – smacks more of being a brain burp than a considered game plan. There wasn’t a Bok on the field who looked like he was really enjoying his afternoon.

“But like every patriotic South African I want this country to come out on top and sometimes it is good enough to win ugly – especially against Australia – and believe me, that win at Loftus was absolutely no thing of beauty.”

The Arithmetically-challenged One paused at this juncture having decided that he had made his point. Certainly, his deliberations had taken some of the cheer out of what has not been the greatest season for the men in green and gold. “Contrast this,” he continued, “with the one-day victories by the Proteas over the Australians. Here was a South African side turning their backs on all the carping criticism and enjoying themselves.

“You have a 20-year-old quick in Andile Phehlukwayo showing the maturity to fight back from his first over where he was carted for 16 runs, to finish up with figures of four wickets for 40-odd. “And then Quinton de Kock – and don’t forget he’s only 23 – at his cavalier best at Centurion, rattling up 178 in 113 balls to lead the charge in chasing down Australia’s 294 two balls into the 37th over with six wickets to spare.

“It was no different at the Wanderers, bar the Proteas batting first and this time it was a Faf du Plessis century and a rapid-fire 82 from Rilee Rossouw that did the damage. Clearly enjoying their afternoon out was the case in Phehlukwayo’s cameo unbeaten 13 off eight balls which included a towering six. There was a sense of delight in the game they were playing as the set a target 362, the Aussies were never going to get and ending up with a 142-run victory.”

Again the Arithmetically-challenged One paused for dramatic emphasis, before continuing. “So tell me,” he said, “would you rather have fun watching a winning team having a ball doing what they are doing, or sit through a match where the winners are clearly not?”