Your life 5.10.2016 04:53 pm

Treat yourself to Boschendal Chardonnay Pinot Noir this summer

Adriaan Roets

The Chardonnay Pinot Noir also stands up to ice, as they won't dilute the integrity of this delicate wine.

Last week Boschendal celebrated winning the overall best performing farm in the region at the 3rd annual Western Cape Agri Prestige Awards event in Franschhoek. The awards are an important morale booster to farmworkers.

Previously known as the Farmworker of the Year competition, it honours excellence in the province’s agriculture sector and was initiated in 2002 to acknowledge the valuable and important contribution that farmworkers make to the sustainability and growth of the agricultural sector in the country.

The vision to sponsor the Western Cape department of agriculture is to first present the competition at provincial level and then at national level, honouring a winner, runner-up and second runner-up in each of the following 11 categories: General Worker, Tractor Driver, Administrative Personnel, Animal Production, Technical Operator, Irrigation Specialist, Social Development, Agri-processing, Foreman, Junior Management.

The award comes just as Boschendal released its latest blush wine, Boschendal Chardonnay Pinot Noir. The release is a perfect accompaniment to summer, where berries and pears flavour the wine. The Chardonnay Pinot Noir also stands up to ice; ice cubes won’t dilute the integrity of this delicate wine. Go on and treat yourself during the next heatwave.

