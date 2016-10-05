Burkina Faso star wary of “under pressure” Bafana

Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017, something that the South African national team would like to forget in a hurry by qualifying for the World Cup in Russia.

“I watched them [Bafana] play recently, against Mauritania and Cameroon. I also watched the Olympic side against Brazil at the Rio Games,” Kone says told Kickoff.

“There is a good generation of Under-23 players. That I certainly noticed! I expect a mix of experienced players and youth talents to play against us.

“Since South Africa missed out on the next Nations Cup, they will be wanting to give it their all for the World Cup to make up for not going to Gabon.”

Shake Mashaba’s men will meet the Stallions in Ouagadougou on Saturday.