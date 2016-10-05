Double IGT Tour delight for O’Riley

Benoni professional Deon O’Riley ran up an IGT Tour double just a week after his first win this season in the Killarney Challenge when he coasted to success in the Race to Q-School #1 event on Wednesday.

O’Riley put on one of the classiest performances of the season and closed with a flawless final round seven-under-par 65 to triumph at ERMP Golf Club.

He was one clear at the beginning of the final round, but clinical execution saw him finish on 14-under-par 202, a magnificent six shots clear of his closest challenger, Kyle Barker.

“I hope this is a good omen,” said O’Riley, after receiving the first of 18 bespoke trophies that were specifically commissioned for the 18 events in the Race to Q-School series.

“We still have 17 tournaments to go until the Sunshine Tour Qualifying School in March next year, so there is time enough to collect a few more of these babies.

“My goal is to finish in the top five in the Race to Q-School Order of Merit, so I get straight into the Final Stage. This is new incentive this year between the Sunshine Tour and IGT Tour and, with 10 spots also going to the Mena Tour players, this has given a lot of guys like me new purpose.”

O’Riley said that the added incentives in this year’s Race to Q-School series has definitely raised the bar.

“Winning more than one event will probably take some doing,” he said. “When you win a Race to Q-School tournament, your entry into your next event is free.

“If you finish in the top five at the end of the series, the IGT Tour will refund your entry fee for the Sunshine Tour’s Qualifying School. That right there are huge incentives, so I am really pleased I started my campaign on a winning note.”

O’Riley came into the week with bagsful of confidence after the win at Killarney and kicked off the final day with an eagle at the par-five second to set the tone for his round.

“It took months of hard graft, but I finally got all the aspects of my game working well at Killarney,” said the 27-year-old Ebotse Links golfer.

“I birdied the other par five (four) and hit a nine-iron stiff at the short hole (seven) for another birdie and when I turned I had a comfortable cushion. I knew the field had to catch me, so I just played for pars and picked up a few birdies where the opportunity came up.

“I hit a pitching wedge into the 10th pin high right and holed a six-footer for birdie and made solid birdies at the two par fives (13 and 17). I was really pleased with the victory, but it meant even more that I was able to win with a flawless round.

“I hit all the right shots, holed a lot of putts and made a lot of good decisions all week, which is really satisfying because it means my preparation and my game is on the right track.”

Barker had to settle for second after closing with 70, but the Randpark amateur nevertheless celebrated his best finish this season.

Paul de Beer also posted 70 to take third on 210, while Kempton Park amateur Ruhan van Dijk shared fourth on 211 with former IGT Tour winner Coert Groenewald after the pair carded respective rounds of 71 and 72.

FINAL RESULT

All competitors RSA unless otherwise specified and amateurs indicated as AMA

202 – Dean O’Riley 69 68 65

208 – Kyle Barker 66 72 70

210 – Paul De Beer 70 70 70

211 – Ruhan Van Dijk AMA 74 66 71, Coert Groenewald 71 68 72

212 – Estiaan Conradie AMA 73 75 64, Matthew Spacey 70 73 69, Damian Naicker 71 69 72

214 – Nobuhle Dlamini (SWA) 72 73 69

215 – JP Schmidt AMA 70 73 72, John McClean (NIR) 72 70 73, Stephan Erasmus AMA 70 72 73

216 – Wesley Baptiste AMA 76 71 69, Dylan Docherty 78 71 67, Andi Dill 69 74 73

217 – Keegan Steyn AMA 76 70 71

218 – Carrie Park 76 71 71, Garth Wolter 67 78 73, Teagan Moore 77 73 68, Johary Raveloarison (MDG) 70 73 75, Shaun van Tonder 69 73 76

219 – Andrew Carlsson AMA 70 76 73

220 – David Ashley (ENG) 70 74 76

221 – Angelo Marques AMA 74 73 74, Elmo Barnard AMA 72 74 75, Lejan Lewthwaite 78 74 69, Daniel Slabbert 69 74 78

222 – Shaun Barrett AMA 76 72 74, Pieter Moolman 78 69 75, Marco De Beer AMA 73 76 73

223 – Nico Du Buisson AMA 74 74 75, Bradley Diggeden AMA 72 74 77, Chris Van Tonder AMA 80 74 69

224 – Duane Keun 77 76 71

225 – Ruan Conradie AMA 76 71 78, Bryce Myburgh 74 82 69

226 – Keaton Slatter AMA 74 74 78, Thabang Simon 74 74 78, Ruan Potgieter AMA 74 75 77, Michael Kok AMA 73 79 74

227 – Matthew Hands AMA 76 75 76

228 – Brandon Lydon AMA 75 75 78

230 – Simon Kruger 81 72 77

231 – Jacques De Villiers 77 80 74

232 – Eric Nel AMA 77 77 78, Matthew Vogel 70 84 78, Dwayne Coetzee 80 77 75

235 – Heinrich Venter AMA 81 75 79

237 – Driekus Gous AMA 80 78 79

239 – Matt Wollmann (ZIM) 83 75 81

244 – Jadrick Fourie AMA 83 74 87

WDN – Justin Turner 76 74 WDN, Ryan Wingrove AMA 79 76 WDN, Alex Van Heerden AMA 77 81 WDN, Tyrone Lorusso 75 79 WDN