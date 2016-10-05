Scrap debts of students who remain poor, Nsfas told

While it was recommended the university debts of students who remain poor and never access the workforce be scrapped, those students who do make it into the job market will still have to pay their loans off.

In the review report of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) which was first published in 2010, the department of higher education and training (DHET) told the Fees Commission it was recommended that if students never become employed and remain poor, their debts would be completely written of.

DHET deputy director-general for universities education Doctor Diane Parker on Wednesday told the Fees Commission that it was further recommended that Nsfas should not blacklist students with the credit bureau and should remove the names of all students currently blacklisted with credit bureaus.

Focusing on university education, Parker said it was recommended that the approximately 5 000 blacklisted debtors immediately be removed from all credit bureaus.

She said Nsfas should be amended to comply with the constitution of South Africa (Act 108 of 1999) and the National Credit Act (Act 34 of 2005).

“Nsfas has to get positive consent from anyone who owes the fund. It also suggests that there should be an investigation to ensure that Nsfas put in place a process to recover loans in a way that would be legal, but through a taxation system.

“Nsfas has in the meantime launched the positive consent process in which students are requested to give permission for deduction for the repayment of their student loans,” she explained.

Parker said there was some light in terms of the work going forward and Nsfas was hoping that they would be able, with the SA Revenue Service (Sars), to implement a programme to get funds back.

The long-term objective is to make recoveries though Sars in the next five years,” Parker said.

“We made available an amount to all students with historic debts to be funded to enable them to get their graduation certificates in order to enter the workforce.”

“During the last period the presidential task team evaluated the historic debt of Nsfas-qualified students who may either have been underfunded in the system or who qualified for Nsfas but did not qualify for funding because there is too little funding in the system.

“Those funds would be made available, which is about R2.5 billion, so that all those students who had debt owing to universities would be provided Nsfas loans to clear their debt,” Parker told the commission.

She said they had to be realistic about our country and about their cost when looking at the differentiating across the schooling system.

“We are not in a situation where young children come from deep rural communities who have gone to disadvantaged schools coming to university without additional support.

“Regardless of what we do we still have to have additional support in the university system and we have to improve teaching and learning in the education system. But clearly it would be wonderful if we as a country improve the quality of our basic education to the point where he majority of students come in with excellent skills, particularly in languages and in mathematics,” Parker added.

Housing

Parker said in the provision of student housing, the minister recognised that this was a problem because universities had not been set up to provide wide-scale accommodation.

She said 23% of university students were housed in university-housed accommodation and some of the accommodation was in a bad state because it was not maintained properly.

“The key recommendation was that norms and standards must be developed for new student housing and, where possible, existing housing should be refurbished and upgraded.

“It has been developed and it has been published and all new student housing needs to comply with standards regarding furniture, cooking.”

Parker said in July this year the first phase for the provision of supplying about 300 000 beds for universities and TVET colleges over the next 10 years was already under way.

African Languages

A draft policy on the development of African languages is due to be published in the Government Gazette for public comment in October 2016 and many students come from places where English is not spoken, and that is an impediment to learning.

Parker said people coming into institutions of higher learning could learn well in another language if they did well in their own language.

“In terms of the national policy, we are looking at the issue of how do we strengthen the development of African languages and in universities, particularly in first year at university.

“Language is a critical issue that has to be dealt with. We are implementing programmes to support students and to make sure they are successful,” she said.

The transformation report

The transformation report on racism and discrimination in higher education has recommended that all institutions in the country provide transformation plans and submit them to the DHET.

Parker said so far all institutions had submitted their transformation plans and were now being analysed by a transformation oversight committee in the department.

Meanwhile, each institution also has an ombudsman where complaints of racism and discrimination can be reported.