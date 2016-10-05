11 things Malema said about the ANC on CheckPoint

On Wednesday the website of TV news channel eNCA published the full interview it had with EFF leader Julius Malema on its investigative show CheckPoint.

This after Malema cried foul for being “misrepresented” by the show. He called on the channel to publish a full interview, which he said was an hour long. The channel said its broadcast was accurate, and it decided to air the full interview on its website. Here are 11 important quotes from the interview: