11 things Malema said about the ANC on CheckPoint

On Wednesday the website of TV news channel eNCA published the full interview it had with EFF leader Julius Malema on its investigative show CheckPoint.
This after Malema cried foul for being “misrepresented” by the show. He called on the channel to publish a full interview, which he said was an hour long. The channel said its broadcast was accurate, and it decided to air the full interview on its website. Here are 11 important quotes from the interview:
- “Zuma is seen as a stumbling block towards a transparent, progressive, prosperous South Africa.”
- “Zuma is an epitome of corruption. Therefore, in the struggle to eradicate corruption, we ought to also demonstrate to our people that this is how corruption looks like. In Zuma we see corruption.”
- “I think ANC is rotten to the core. There’s no rescuing it. I think it will have to die and then re-emerge though some different process, and be called something different.”
- “Patronage is the order of the day, factionalism is the order of the day, tribalism is the order of the day, and that’s why the ANC is nowhere.”
- “If Nkosazana [Dlamini-Zuma] becomes president, what is the difference? In her own right, as a politician, she surrendered herself to them. And who’s DD Mabuza … the premier league. Who is premier league? It’s a structure within the ANC, created by the Guptas to look after their interests everywhere. It’s DD Mabuza, it’s Supra Mahumapelo, it’s Ace Magashule.”
- “Cyril [Ramaphosa] is the product of the Oppenheimers. They single-handedly made him. They wanted to impose him on the country through [Nelson] Mandela. And when it did not succeed, Cyril decided to throw his toys and then left the ANC because he wanted to capture this country long before the arrival of the Guptas for the Oppenheimers.”
- “Zuma must be man enough. He must stop being a coward. If he wants to fire him [Pravin Gordhan] he must fire him. So that we deal with the consequences of a fired Pravin.”
- “I will never agree that Zuma’s factionalists should use my criticism of Pravin to justify their nonsense, and even think for a second I’m with them. I will never be with them.”
- “Without a failing ANC, there would not be the EFF. We’d all be in Mandela’s party. If there was no failing ANC, there would be no Cope. There would be no EFF. We’d still be fighting those battles inside.”
- “There’s no point going back. There will never be a point going back.”
- “My imagination of 2019 is such that the ANC goes below 50%, the EFF increases to 9 … 10%. And then the ANC needs the EFF … the DA needs the EFF. The first offer I’m going to give to the ANC is the merger. The EFF and the ANC must come together. And then we collapse the name ANC. We close Luthuli House. We go and open headquarters of this new party in Soweto, where our people are, and then we start afresh.”