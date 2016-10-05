Cosatu refuses to endorse Ramaphosa

Trade union federation Cosatu has once again refused to officially endorse Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa for the top job.

This is despite its influential affiliates such the National Union Mineworkers, Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), SA Democratic Teachers’ Union, National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union and the Liberated Metalworkers Union of SA believed to be backing Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader and subsequently as head of state in 2019.

Speaking to The Citizen on the sidelines of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) congress yesterday, Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini reiterated that there was no official position yet on who should replace Zuma.

Dlamini said postures taken by Cosatu affiliates should not be described as those of the federation.

“The unions are aware of how they must manage this matter within their own structures considering a number of principles, particularly the unity of the ANC and Cosatu,” Dlamini said.

“There is nothing wrong so far in how they handling that.

“The central executive committee (CEC) understands that they will be doing those things.”

Although ANC structures are lobbying behind the scenes, Cosatu affiliates have started to make their pronouncements publicly despite the fact that the ANC has not officially opened the succession debate.

One Cosatu official, who refused to be named, said the federation believes that endorsing Ramaphosa now would be suicidal and divide the ANC further.

“But what I can tell you is that Ramaphosa is a check mate,” the official said.

“Affiliates expressed their views in the last CEC meeting.”

Poprcu deputy president Nkosinathi Mabhida said the union wanted a leader who is grounded.

“We want a grounded leader and a leader that would take this country forward,” Mabhida said.

“We want a leader that would be able to take the ANC forward.

“We are facing challenges as the movement.

“You know how we performed during the August 3 local government elections.”

Mabhida declined to comment when asked if Popcru supported calls for a woman to replace Zuma.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” he said.

His response can be interpreted as a clear indication that the union is backing Ramaphosa.

The ANC Women’s League and the ANC Youth League are not backing down on their call for a female president. The two leagues are said to be rallying behind Zuma’s former wife, the outgoing chairperson of the African Union Commission, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to succeed him.

Poprcu will hold its national executive committee meeting next month to “holistically” discuss the ANC’s succession debate.

“That is where we are going to discuss the matter,” said Mabhida.

“We are going to pronounce as an organisation.”

