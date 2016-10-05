menu
Local News 5.10.2016 05:12 pm

Chirambadare “loves” Celtic supporters

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chicken Inn and Zimbabwe striker Edmore Chirambadare (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs new signing Edmore Chirambadare has grown fond of Bloemfontein Celtic supporters since moving to South Africa from Zimbabwe.

Chirambadare, who is settling well at Chiefs having moved to Naturena in the recent transfer window with fellow countryman Michelle Katsvairo, says he loves Celtic supporters.

Siwelele fans are known for singing and cheering their team on for 90 minutes, drowning out the cheers from rival supporters.

“Apart from Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns is a good team and I love the supporters of the team we are playing on Sunday, Bloemfontein Celtic, I love their supporters,” said Chirambadare.

Chiefs and Celtic will meet in annual Macufe Cup in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

