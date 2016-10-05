Chirambadare “loves” Celtic supporters

Chirambadare, who is settling well at Chiefs having moved to Naturena in the recent transfer window with fellow countryman Michelle Katsvairo, says he loves Celtic supporters.

Siwelele fans are known for singing and cheering their team on for 90 minutes, drowning out the cheers from rival supporters.

“Apart from Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns is a good team and I love the supporters of the team we are playing on Sunday, Bloemfontein Celtic, I love their supporters,” said Chirambadare.

Chiefs and Celtic will meet in annual Macufe Cup in Bloemfontein on Sunday.