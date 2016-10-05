Ekurhuleni widens gap at SA U-13 Champs

Thanks to the courageous efforts of Zamokuhle Nxasana, Christopher Bagnall, Nash de Klerk, Kiera Floyd and Hunter Walker, Ekurhuleni is in the driver’s seat and just 18 holes away from a hat-trick of winds in the Nomads SA Under-13 Championship.

The young team powered to a 43 stroke lead in Wednesday’s second round at Killarney Country Club and it would take a minor miracle to prevent the two-time champions from a hat-trick of victories on Thursday.

Nxasana set the tone for the team for a second successive day with an even-par 72. Bagnall carded 73, De Klerk returned 75 and Floyd 76, while Walker posted 83 for a second round total of 379.

Poised at the top on 768, Ekurhuleni is virtually guaranteed a third successive visit to the winner’s circle. Only something incredibly special from Central Gauteng or Gauteng North could change the outcome, but their scores on Wednesday will not cause the Ekurhuleni team too much concern.

Central Gauteng posted 405 to finish at 811, while Gauteng North – who shaved 10 shots off their opening score with a second round 403 – still lag a further six shots behind in third at 816.

Surprisingly, Ekurhuleni’s charges were not among the two players who managed to break par on day two.

That honour belonged to Amilkar Bhana from Central Gauteng, who fired a three-under-par 71 and Gabrelle Venter from Free State, who signed for a two under 71.

Bhana began his round on the back nine and turned over, but he boxed birdie putts at four, five, seven and nine for his 69 and pole position at even-par 144 in the Individual Competition.

He leads by three from Nxasana and is five shots clear of team mate Hannes Strooh, whose 75 saw the first round leader slip to third.

Venter, who opened with an 84, rocketed to ninth at the 36-hole mark after mixing two birdies and an eagle with three bogeys.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

768 Ekurhuleni 389 Zamokuhle Nxasana 75 Kiera Floyd 77 Christopher Bagnall 78 Nash de Klerk 78 Hunter Walker 81; 379 Zamokuhle Nxasana 72 Christopher Bagnall 73 Nash de Klerk 75 Kiera Floyd 76 Hunter Walker 83

811 Central Gauteng 406 Hannes Strooh 74 Amilkar Bhana 75 Jayson Borcher 84 Joshua Hirsch 86 Cayden Lasarow 87; 405 Amilkar Bhana 69 Hannes Strooh 75 Joshua Hirsch 83 Jayson Borcher 88 Kael Kurt Strydom 90

816 Gauteng North 413 Ivan Verster 77 Matthew Keagan Dennis 79 Joshua Koekemoer 80 Henry Juan Human 87 Fabrizio de Abreu 90; 403 Ivan Verster 76 Henry Juan Human 78 Matthew Keagan Dennis 79 Fabrizio de Abreu 84 Joshua Koekemoer 86

819 Western Province 421 Caden Chuang 78 Cameron Gray 82 Heinrich Appel 82 Jere Brits 86 Jack Buchanan 93; 398 Jack Buchanan 75 Cameron Gray 78 Caden Chuang 79 Jere Brits 80 Matthew Lotz 86

824 North West 421 Ockert Brits 80 Divan Mostert 84 Stefano Marchetti 84 Corne Pieters 86 Leonard Bevan 87; 403 Rorisang (Jnr) Nkosi 71 Corne Pieters 79 Divan Mostert 81 Ockert Brits 83 Stefano Marchetti 89

839 Free State 437 Gabrelle Venter 84 Hughes Agib 86 George Delport 86 Pierre Joubert 88 Thamara Sandys 93; 402 Gabrelle Venter 71 George Delport 77 Hughes Agib 79 Matt Field 87 Pierre Joubert 88

859 Southern Cape 444 Franco Gericke 78 Tiaan Hugo 88 Dylan Melville 90 Michael Nortje 94 Wafeeq Philander 94; 415 Franco Gericke 75 Dylan Melville 80 Michael Nortje 84 Tiaan Hugo 85 Wafeeq Philander 91

872 Border 440 Jaydon Liddell 83 Tyler Stagg 88 Joshua Osner 89 Ross Anderson 90 Werner Potgieter 90; 432 Jaydon Liddell 80 Joshua Osner 82 Werner Potgieter 83 Tyler Stagg 88 Edward Abrahams 99

894 Boland Golf 469 Conrad Loubser 84 Eric Martin Venter 95 Dylan Kayne 96 Ethan Lord 97 Lizzy Thomson 97; 425 Eric Martin Venter 78 Conrad Loubser 80 Dylan Kayne 86 Ethan Lord 90 John Rabie 91

906 Northern Cape 465 Lyle Roche Pedro 84 Jaen-Pierre Fourie 90 Jano Cilliers Malan 92 Johan Kruger 94 Fareez Alexander 105; 441 Lyle Roche Pedro 76 Jano Cilliers Malan 89 Johan Kruger 89 Jaen-Pierre Fourie 91 Fareez Alexander 96

965 Mpumalanga 499 Chaturon Buachan 83 Ruan De Villiers 90 Derrick Vincent Howard 96 AJ Oberholzer 105 Sfiso Jele 125; 466 Ruan De Villiers 78 Derrick Vincent Howard 91 Danie (Jnr) Strydom 97 Chaturon Buachan 99 AJ Oberholzer 101

997 Limpopo Golf 513 Anro Kotze 85 Ruan Groenewald 103 Emilio Patricio 108 Ryan Nel 108 Arno Lombard 109; 484 Anro Kotze 83 Ryan Nel 93 Emilio Patricio 101 Ruan Groenewald 102 Arno Lombard 105

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD

144 Amilkar Bhana 75 69

147 Zamokuhle Nxasana 75 72

149 Hannes Strooh 74 75

151 Christopher Bagnall 78 73

153 Franco Gericke 78 75; Nash de Klerk 78 75; Ivan Verster 77 76; Kiera Floyd 77 76

155 Gabrelle Venter 84 71

157 Caden Chuang 78 79

158 Rorisang (Jnr) Nkosi 87 71; Matthew Keagan Dennis 79 79

160 Lyle Roche Pedro 84 76; Cameron Gray 82 78

163 George Delport 86 77; Jaydon Liddell 83 80; Ockert Brits 80 83

164 Conrad Loubser 84 80; Hunter Walker 81 83

165 Henry Juan Human 87 78; Corne Pieters 86 79; Hughes Agib 86 79; Divan Mostert 84 81

166 Jere Brits 86 80; Nehan Robbetze 85 81; Delarey van Tonder 83 83; Jonathan Wilsenach 82 84; Joshua Koekemoer 80 86

168 Jack Buchanan 93 75; Ruan De Villiers 90 78; Corne Jansen 86 82; Anro Kotze 85 83; Renier Stefan Van Rooyen 82 86

169 Joshua Hirsch 86 83

170 Dylan Melville 90 80; Jordan Wessels 87 83

171 Joshua Osner 89 82; Heinrich Appel 82 89

172 Jayson Borcher 84 88

173 Eric Martin Venter 95 78; Werner Potgieter 90 83; Tiaan Hugo 88 85; Stefano Marchetti 84 89

174 Fabrizio de Abreu 90 84; Criagh Jacobs 85 89

176 Tyler Stagg 88 88; Pierre Joubert 88 88; Rialdo de Bruyn 87 89

177 Andrew Long 96 81

178 Michael Nortje 94 84; Luc Gavagnin 91 87

179 Ignatius Michael Ferreira 92 87; Taahir Mallick 91 88

180 Ruben Jansen van Rensburg 93 87

181 Reuben Du Toit 92 89; Jano Cilliers Malan 92 89; Jaen-Pierre Fourie 90 91; Leonard Bevan 87 94

182 Dylan Kayne 96 86; Matthew Lotz 96 86; Matt Field 95 87; Chaturon Buachan 83 99

183 Johan Kruger 94 89; Kael Kurt Strydom 93 90; Thamara Sandys 93 90

184 Cayden Lasarow 87 97

185 Wafeeq Philander 94 91

187 Ethan Lord 97 90; Derrick Vincent Howard 96 91

188 John Rabie 97 91; Lizzy Thomson 97 91

189 Benjamin van Wyk 91 98

190 Misha Loots 96 94; Tebogo Lefifi 95 95; Ross Anderson 90 100

200 Edward Abrahams 101 99

201 Ryan Nel 108 93; Fareez Alexander 105 96

204 Chumani Mgodeli 102 102

205 Ruan Groenewald 103 102

206 AJ Oberholzer 105 101

209 Emilio Patricio 108 101

214 Arno Lombard 109 105

242 Sfiso Jele 125 117

WD Danie (Jnr) Strydom WD 97