Australia top of the Kingsmead tree

South Africa’s attack was battered by the beefy willows of David Warner and Steven Smith, Australia’s two key batsmen both scoring centuries as the visitors became just the third team to post more than 300 in a Kingsmead ODI, and improving on the previous highest total of 351 for four by Pakistan against South Africa in 2006/7.

The other notable, and very unwanted, record to fall was that the Aussies inflicted on Dale Steyn the most ever runs conceded by a South African as he was battered for 96 runs in his 10 overs, but did take two wickets. The most runs Steyn had previously conceded in his 115 ODIs was 89 against India in Gwalior in 2010 when Sachin Tendulkar made a double-century, the same match when Wayne Parnell conceded the previous high of 95 runs.

Parnell was ruled out of this match because of a rib injury that will keep him out of the rest of the series.

Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first, and there was no escape for the Proteas after they made a poor start with the ball – conceding 50 in 6.1 overs as Steyn produced a strangely lacklustre new-ball spell that lacked pace and control, while Kagiso Rabada slid on to the pads far too often.

Aaron Finch is particularly strong there and he clubbed four sixes on his way to a 32-ball half-century, while Warner got there in 41 balls, with eight fours and just the single six.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir had Finch caught at long-off for 53 off 34 balls and there was some respite from the flood of boundaries as Warner and captain Steve Smith focused on accumulation rather than destruction, and Tahir, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy and Dwaine Pretorius bowled better than the opening pair.

Warner showed just how brilliant a batsman he is as he switched from the brutal basher of the first powerplay to the skilful manipulator of the middle overs, and, after scores of 40 and 50, the hunger for a really big score is always going to be there in a player of such quality.

The left-hander duly went to his century off 96 deliveries and South Africa were in danger of conceding 400 with Smith also well set.

But Tahir showed just how crucial his wicket-taking ability is as he dismissed Warner, caught at long-on, for 117 off 107 balls, but there was no getting rid of Smith as he went to an unflustered hundred of his own, needing 104 deliveries.

There was no doubting the effort of the Proteas in the field and Faf du Plessis, to dismiss George Bailey for 28 off 18 off Phehlukwayo, and David Miller, to catch Mitchell Marsh for two off Steyn, both took fine catches in the inner ring.

Even when Smith fell for a run-a-ball 108, bowled by a Steyn slower ball that he tried to get too cute with, there was no stopping Travis Head as he powered Australia to the record score with 35 off 18 balls.

South Africa’s pace bowlers all seemed easily hittable on a flat pitch, Australia’s batsmen connecting well enough to get 31 fours and 10 sixes in their innings. Taking pace off the ball made the bowlers less hittable and South Africa’s best bowlers were spinners Tahir (10-0-54-2) and Duminy (6-0-32-0).