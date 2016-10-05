menu
Other sport 5.10.2016 06:09 pm

Le Clos wins 100th World Cup gold

Wesley Botton
Chad le Clos of South Africa swims in the final of the mens 200m butterfly during day 4 of the Swimming at Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 09, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

Chad le Clos of South Africa swims in the final of the mens 200m butterfly during day 4 of the Swimming at Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 09, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

Swimming star Chad le Clos made history on Wednesday night, becoming the first man to earn 100 career gold medals in the annual Fina World Cup series.

The four-time Olympic medallist took the 100m butterfly title at the fifth leg of the 2016 short-course campaign in Dubai, touching the wall in 49.14 seconds to secure a comfortable victory.

He went on to bag the silver medal in the 50m freestyle final later in the evening. Le Clos, who has been training without a coach after splitting with long-time mentor Graham Hill last month, had gone into the Dubai leg with 97 titles, and he won the 50m and 200m butterfly finals on Tuesday’s opening day of the gala.

Having won the series in 2011, 2013 and 2014, Le Clos is now aiming to become the first man to lift the overall World Cup crown four times. The sixth of nine legs in the series will be held in Doha this weekend.

Related Stories
Le Clos cuts ties with coach 15.9.2016
SA swimmers build world cup momentum 4.9.2016
Welcome home Team SA heroes 23.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema
National

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema

Malema slates ‘junk’ CheckPoint interview
National

Malema slates ‘junk’ CheckPoint interview

Two SABC board members vow to resign
National

Two SABC board members vow to resign

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane
National

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane

‘Excellencies’ who disgrace SA
Columns

‘Excellencies’ who disgrace SA

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.