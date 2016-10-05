Le Clos wins 100th World Cup gold

The four-time Olympic medallist took the 100m butterfly title at the fifth leg of the 2016 short-course campaign in Dubai, touching the wall in 49.14 seconds to secure a comfortable victory.

He went on to bag the silver medal in the 50m freestyle final later in the evening. Le Clos, who has been training without a coach after splitting with long-time mentor Graham Hill last month, had gone into the Dubai leg with 97 titles, and he won the 50m and 200m butterfly finals on Tuesday’s opening day of the gala.

Having won the series in 2011, 2013 and 2014, Le Clos is now aiming to become the first man to lift the overall World Cup crown four times. The sixth of nine legs in the series will be held in Doha this weekend.