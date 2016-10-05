menu
National 5.10.2016 06:22 pm

WATCH: A Re Yeng bus set alight

Virginia Keppler
A Re Yeng bus set alight. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A Re Yeng bus set alight. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Four passengers and the driver of an A Re Yeng bus were injured when thugs launched a petrol bomb at the bus.

The City of Tshwane Mayoral Committee Member for Transport Sheila Senkubuge on Wednesday “categorically condemned the criminal act of burning an A Re Yeng bus near the Steve Biko Hospital.

The bus was completely destroyed on the inside bursting almost every window on the sides of the bus. According to a member of the public, the thugs got on board the bus and even chased some of the people off before dropping the petrol bomb.

“The act of arson was committed on a bus while passengers and a driver were inside the bus, exposing them to great danger and leaving four passengers and the one driver injured.

“They are receiving medical attention,” Senkubuge said.

Both the SA Police Service and the Thswane Metro Police were on the scene, gathering evidence. She warned that those responsible would be brought to justice for this criminal act.

“There are no leads yet on who committed this crime.

“All A Re Yeng services are suspended for the remainder of today, 5 October 2016, for the safety of commuters and drivers,” Senkubuge said.

Buses will operate from Thursday morning early, carrying a metro policeman on board for safety reasons.

“The safety of our commuters is of absolute top priority.

“It is a crime against the people of Tshwane to burn public buses and public property, and it will not be tolerated.

“I urge calm, and I commit to making A Re Yeng work so that all residents can use our buses,” Senkubuge concluded.

Related Stories
EFF ‘bomber’ needs day in court 2.3.2016
EFF’s ‘petrol bomb recipe’ fuels Tuks fears 29.2.2016
Two dead, four critical in Strand petrol bomb attack 16.9.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema
National

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema

Malema slates ‘junk’ CheckPoint interview
National

Malema slates ‘junk’ CheckPoint interview

Two SABC board members vow to resign
National

Two SABC board members vow to resign

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane
National

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane

‘Excellencies’ who disgrace SA
Columns

‘Excellencies’ who disgrace SA

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.