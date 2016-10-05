WATCH: A Re Yeng bus set alight

The City of Tshwane Mayoral Committee Member for Transport Sheila Senkubuge on Wednesday “categorically condemned the criminal act of burning an A Re Yeng bus near the Steve Biko Hospital.

The bus was completely destroyed on the inside bursting almost every window on the sides of the bus. According to a member of the public, the thugs got on board the bus and even chased some of the people off before dropping the petrol bomb.

“The act of arson was committed on a bus while passengers and a driver were inside the bus, exposing them to great danger and leaving four passengers and the one driver injured.

“They are receiving medical attention,” Senkubuge said.

Both the SA Police Service and the Thswane Metro Police were on the scene, gathering evidence. She warned that those responsible would be brought to justice for this criminal act.

“There are no leads yet on who committed this crime.

“All A Re Yeng services are suspended for the remainder of today, 5 October 2016, for the safety of commuters and drivers,” Senkubuge said.

Buses will operate from Thursday morning early, carrying a metro policeman on board for safety reasons.

“The safety of our commuters is of absolute top priority.

“It is a crime against the people of Tshwane to burn public buses and public property, and it will not be tolerated.

“I urge calm, and I commit to making A Re Yeng work so that all residents can use our buses,” Senkubuge concluded.