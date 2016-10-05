18 candidates shortlisted for seven SAHRC positions

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services met on Wednesday to shortlist candidates to fill seven positions in the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The committee shortlisted 18 candidates out of a total of 80 applications and nominations. Interviews with candidates will take place on 13 and 14 October 2016 at Parliament.

“We are appointing Commissioners for the public and therefor it is important that they play a critical role. We call on the public to further comment and or object to the shortlisted names. All comments and objections will be given the full attention of the Committee,” Committee Chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said in a statement.

Motshekga invited the public to give input on the 18 nominees on the shortlist and said that the shortlisted candidates would be subjected to a pre-screening by Parliament. Their qualifications would also be verified.

“Compliance with the law, Constitution and ethical standards should be our point of departure.”

The names of the shortlisted candidates are:

Prof Firoz Cachalia,

Adv Bokankatla Joseph Malatji,

Adv Lourens Mabedle Mushwana,

Prof Bongani Christopher Majola,

Mr Jonas Ben Sibanyoni,

Ms Asha Sharmila Ramgobin,

Mr Andrew Christoffel Nissen,

Prof Nonthandazo Patience Ntlama,

Ms Lindiwe Mokate,

Ms Janine Louise Hicks,

Prof Bonita Cecile Meyersfeld,

Ms Devikarani Priscilla Sewpal Jana,

Mr Kristen (Krish) Govender,

Adv Andre Hurtley Gaum,

Ms Matlhodi Angelina Makwetla,

Mr Shybe Chalken,

Ms Pathmavathi (Pat) Moodley, and

Ms Ndileka Eumera Portia Moodley.

– African News Agency (ANA)