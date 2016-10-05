Miller and Phehlukwayo seal series win for Proteas

David Miller scored an unbeaten century and led South Africa to the second-highest successful run-chase in ODI history as they won the third match against Australia by four wickets and clinched the series at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead on Wednesday.

Miller lashed 118 not out off just 79 balls, hammering 10 fours and six sixes, recording the fastest ODI century (69 balls) ever made at Kingsmead and ensuring his name will always be mentioned when great South African limited-overs innings are discussed.

The left-hander came to the crease with the Standard Bank Proteas in troubled waters on 179 for four, chasing a daunting 372 and needing 193 off 26 overs, and he received invaluable support from Dwaine Pretorius (15) and Andile Phehlukwayo.

The 20-year-old Phehlukwayo played a phenomenal innings, finishing with 42 not out off 39 balls and hitting a couple of crucial sixes as he and Miller scored the last 107 runs off just 74 deliveries.

It was a seventh-wicket record both for South Africa against Australia and in all ODIs at Kingsmead, bettering the previous marks of an unbeaten 87 between great finishers Mark Boucher and Lance Klusener in 1999/00 at the Wanderers, and 99 between the accomplished limited-overs duo of Jonty Rhodes and Shaun Pollock against Pakistan in 2002/3.

Miller and Phehlukwayo, both Durban residents, did superbly to take the game deep and both had the boundary-hitting power to make up for any dot balls.

For Phehlukwayo just to stay there, having never scored more than 34 not out in any 50-over game before, was a remarkable effort under huge pressure.

A target as large as 372 has only been chased down once before in ODI history and that was by South Africa in the famous 438 game against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006, but the Proteas were given an ideal start in Durban from Hashim Amla, who blazed 45 from 30 balls before falling lbw to a delivery from John Hastings.

Quinton de Kock then took over from his recalled partner, racing to his fifty off just 36 balls as he and captain Faf du Plessis (33) added 74 from 54 deliveries.

But Du Plessis was then caught at cow-corner off a long-hop from part-time left-arm spinner Travis Head and Chris Tremain then claimed the huge wicket of De Kock for 70 off 49 balls, trying to whip the ball leg-side but getting right underneath it and sending a steepling catch to Daniel Worrall at fine leg.

Australia began to seize control with Rilee Rossouw (18) again trapped lbw trying to reverse-sweep leg-spinner Adam Zampa and JP Duminy (21) swinging Hastings to deep midwicket.

The target of 372 looked a long, long way away with South Africa 217 for five after 31.1 overs, but Miller had other ideas.

He was content to bide his time for his first 50 runs, taking 45 balls with just three fours but also three sixes as a reminder of the danger he posed.

Sure enough, with 120 needed from 14 overs, Miller switched to another gear, needing just 24 more balls to reach his third ODI century.

Pretorius had added 48 off 40 balls with Miller before he offered a leading-edge catch into the covers off Mitchell Marsh, but that allowed Phehlukwayo to become the other hero.

His innings was raw and there was more than a bit of the Village Blacksmith about him, just trying to hit the ball hard instead of finding the gaps, and he even attempted a couple of reverse-sweeps that were not appropriate considering the field placing.

But no-one complained when he hit Worrall inside-out over cover for four in the 47th over, launched Zampa over midwicket for six in the next over and then hit Hastings over long-on for six and then through midwicket for four in the penultimate over.

And it was a Phehlukwayo reverse-sweep that won the game with four balls to spare.

Australia had earlier gone temporarily to the top of the tree in terms of highest ODI scores in Durban as they plundered 371 for six.

The Proteas attack was battered by the beefy willows of David Warner and Steven Smith, Australia’s two key batsmen both scoring centuries as the visitors became just the third team to post more than 300 in a Kingsmead ODI, and improving on the previous highest total of 351 for four by Pakistan against South Africa in 2006/7.

The other notable, and very unwanted, record to fall was that the Aussies inflicted on Dale Steyn the most ever runs conceded by a South African as he was battered for 96 runs in his 10 overs, but he did take two wickets. The most runs Steyn had previously conceded in his 115 ODIs was 89 against India in Gwalior in 2010 when Sachin Tendulkar made a double-century, the same match when Wayne Parnell conceded the previous high of 95 runs.

Parnell was ruled out of this match because of a rib injury that will keep him out of the rest of the series.

Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first, and there was no escape for the Proteas after they made a poor start with the ball – conceding 50 in 6.1 overs as Steyn produced a strangely lacklustre new-ball spell that lacked pace and control, while Kagiso Rabada slid on to the pads far too often.

Aaron Finch is particularly strong there and he clubbed four sixes on his way to a 32-ball half-century, while Warner got there in 41 balls, with eight fours and just the single six.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir had Finch caught at long-off for 53 off 34 balls and there was some respite from the flood of boundaries as Warner and captain Smith focused on accumulation rather than destruction, and Tahir, Phehlukwayo, Duminy and Pretorius bowled better than the opening pair.

Warner showed just how brilliant a batsman he is as he switched from the brutal basher of the first powerplay to the skilful manipulator of the middle overs, and, after scores of 40 and 50, the hunger for a really big score is always going to be there in a player of such quality.

The left-hander duly went to his century off 96 deliveries and South Africa were in danger of conceding 400 with Smith also well set.

But Tahir showed just how crucial his wicket-taking ability is as he dismissed Warner, caught at long-on, for 117 off 107 balls, but there was no getting rid of Smith as he went to an unflustered hundred of his own, needing 104 deliveries.

There was no doubting the effort of the Proteas in the field and Du Plessis, to dismiss George Bailey for 28 off 18 off Phehlukwayo, and Miller, to catch Marsh for two off Steyn, both took fine catches in the inner ring.

Even when Smith fell for a run-a-ball 108, bowled by a Steyn slower ball that he tried to get too cute with, there was no stopping Head as he powered Australia to the record score with 35 off 18 balls.

South Africa’s pace bowlers all seemed easily hittable on a flat pitch, Australia’s batsmen connecting well enough to get 31 fours and 10 sixes in their innings. Taking pace off the ball made the bowlers less hittable and South Africa’s best bowlers were spinners Tahir (10-0-54-2) and Duminy (6-0-32-0).