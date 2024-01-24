Here’s how much the most expensive mansion ever auctioned in SA sold for

The luxurious house, popularly known as “Casablanca,” became the trending hot topic once again in 2023 after it went onto the market with the staggering price of R700 million.

The Solomon Brothers Group’s Jeffrey Solomon reportedly owns the most expensive mansion in Mzansi.

The mansion at 30 Geneva Drive in Camps Bay has been the subject of news stories on both social and mainstream media for months.

Su Casa Casablanca

There is no clear timeframe as to when the mansion went on and off the market.

The sale was reported by the Weekend Argus late last year. When contacted for comment, Solomon would not confirm or deny the claims. It was, however, confirmed that Casablanca is “privately owned” and off the market.

“The property is privately owned and is not for sale. We have no further comment”.

Casablanca’s features

The most expensive house in #SouthAfrica is for sale in Camps Bay, Cape Town – it’s listed online for a selling price of $35 million – that’s almost R700 million at today’s exchange rate



The single family home includes:



🏛️ 8 bedrooms

🏛️ 13 bathrooms

🏛️ Year built: 2014

🏛️ Size… pic.twitter.com/LXoMa869ag September 11, 2023

This house has eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a dining room for 24 guests, and a grand lounge. It also includes a walnut-panelled wine cellar and whiskey bar, a billiard room, squash court, a sauna for 12 people, a massage room, a library, a gymnasium, and a home movie theatre with 18 seats.

More of Casablanca’s luxury

The mansion also features a master suite complete with a large spa bath and steam room, games, and a family television lounge.

Additionally, there is a chef’s kitchen with a 12-seat eating area, a laundry room, a pantry/scullery, a parking garage for 14 vehicles, a swimming pool with a poolside locker room, and an elevator are all features of this space.

On the premises is also staff quarters.

City of luxury

Cape Town has the most luxurious mansions and suburbs in South Africa.

According to Property Professional, the city leads with nine out of ten of SA’s most expensive suburbs.

Sandhurst in Sandton is one of the areas outside of Cape Town on the list of the most expensive suburbs.

“These top ten suburbs now all command an average price well above R10 million, and in the top suburbs, the average is now just about R20 million (Clifton and Bantry Bay),” according to the Seeff Property Group, who compiled this study.

