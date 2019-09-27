Horse News
Horse betting tip of the day

Phumelela Racing

The Citizen brings daily tips to its premium online subscribers.

Race 6 No 4 Toltec

Sometimes  a change of scenery does a thoroughbred the world of good and Toltec is the perfect example of this.

Following a slew of disappointing results in Kwa-Zulu Natal, he relocated to Port Elizabeth and made an absolute mockery of opposition in his very first outing, skipping a memorable 6.75 lengths clear of the runner-up. He shoulders an advantageous 3kg less than his biggest danger Dawnbreaker and jumps from a decent No 4 draw.

A loss is unlikely.

 

Race 8 No 1 Elusive Diva

Elusive Diva’s is obviously far better than her most recent sixth-place finish and is likely to repay all those who remain faithful.

She probably found the 1600m a touch too far on that occasion and is best judged on her previous form. She has recorded two victories seconds and just as many seconds – including in penultimate offering – since moving to Port Elizabeth. She is currently trading at 4-1 and if brings that form, will be hard to peg back.

