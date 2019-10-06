Phumelela Racing
Gaming and Leisure Limited
1 minute read
6 Oct 2019
6:26 am
Horse News
Horse News | Horse Racing Bets | Premium

Horse betting tip of the day

Phumelela Racing

The Citizen brings daily tips to its premium online subscribers.

Greyville Turf track Sunday (06-10-19) Best Bet Race 7 No 7 Ultra Magnus Brett Crawford-trained Ultra Magnus has done very little wrong, impressively winning three of five and running a place once. He proved he is a top-class sprinter when justifying 1-1 hotpot favouritism in his course and distance debut most recently, defeating Desolate Road – who renews rivalry – by a commanding 0.90 lengths. If jockey Donavan Dillon can get this gelding reproduce a similar effort today, a loss will be highly unlikely – big player! Bargain Bet Race 1 No 1 Orchid Street Orchid Street lacks nothing in...

RELATED ARTICLES

HORSE NEWS

Jockeys hit by Covid: Greyville meeting replaces Fairview
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

HORSE NEWS

Still plenty money in racing: Dynasty colt fetches R1.2m
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

The Illuminati are taking over! Or is it the vaccine-peddling aliens?
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COVID-19

You have the right to refuse the unvaccinated access to your home
8 hours ago
8 hours ago