Horse betting tip of the day

Greyville Turf track Sunday (06-10-19)
Best Bet
Race 7 No 7 Ultra Magnus
Brett Crawford-trained Ultra Magnus has done very little wrong, impressively winning three of five and running a place once.
He proved he is a top-class sprinter when justifying 1-1 hotpot favouritism in his course and distance debut most recently, defeating Desolate Road – who renews rivalry – by a commanding 0.90 lengths. If jockey Donavan Dillon can get this gelding reproduce a similar effort today, a loss will be highly unlikely – big player!
Bargain Bet
Race 1 No 1 Orchid Street
Orchid Street lacks nothing in the skills department.
Unfortunately, he doesn’t know how to put his nose down first – a trait that sees his 2019 campaign boast three seconds and just as many thirds after seven tries. A change of scenery could be exactly what the now five-year-old needs to finally shed his maiden tag. The only real concern is the No 13 draw he jumps from in this 14-horse field.
Other than that, all is in his favour.
