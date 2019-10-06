Horse betting tip of the day

Greyville Turf track Sunday (06-10-19) Best Bet Race 7 No 7 Ultra Magnus Brett Crawford-trained Ultra Magnus has done very little wrong, impressively winning three of five and running a place once. He proved he is a top-class sprinter when justifying 1-1 hotpot favouritism in his course and distance debut most recently, defeating Desolate Road – who renews rivalry – by a commanding 0.90 lengths. If jockey Donavan Dillon can get this gelding reproduce a similar effort today, a loss will be highly unlikely – big player! Bargain Bet Race 1 No 1 Orchid Street Orchid Street lacks nothing in...

Greyville Turf track Sunday (06-10-19)

Best Bet

Race 7 No 7 Ultra Magnus

Brett Crawford-trained Ultra Magnus has done very little wrong, impressively winning three of five and running a place once.

He proved he is a top-class sprinter when justifying 1-1 hotpot favouritism in his course and distance debut most recently, defeating Desolate Road – who renews rivalry – by a commanding 0.90 lengths. If jockey Donavan Dillon can get this gelding reproduce a similar effort today, a loss will be highly unlikely – big player!

Bargain Bet

Race 1 No 1 Orchid Street

Orchid Street lacks nothing in the skills department.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t know how to put his nose down first – a trait that sees his 2019 campaign boast three seconds and just as many thirds after seven tries. A change of scenery could be exactly what the now five-year-old needs to finally shed his maiden tag. The only real concern is the No 13 draw he jumps from in this 14-horse field.

Other than that, all is in his favour.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.