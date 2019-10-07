Horse betting tip of the day

Phumelela Racing
7 Oct 2019
6:20 am
Horse News
The Citizen brings daily tips to its premium online subscribers.

Flamingo Park Monday (07-10-19) Best Bet Race 8 No 2 Gallagher Tienie Prinsloo-trained Gallagher has stepped his game up tremendously since relocating to Kimberley – missing the first two just once after four appearances on the sand. Considering his only career victory was recorded over today's course and distance, this Var gelding looks banker material in all bets. It also bodes well that he is perfectly drawn at No 1. Bargain Race 7 No 4 Glacier Girl Hat-trick hopeful Glacier Girl has impressively won three of her last four performances by a combined 7.60 lengths. Although facing stronger company today, if she...

