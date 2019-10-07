Horse betting tip of the day

Flamingo Park Monday (07-10-19) Best Bet Race 8 No 2 Gallagher Tienie Prinsloo-trained Gallagher has stepped his game up tremendously since relocating to Kimberley – missing the first two just once after four appearances on the sand. Considering his only career victory was recorded over today's course and distance, this Var gelding looks banker material in all bets. It also bodes well that he is perfectly drawn at No 1. Bargain Race 7 No 4 Glacier Girl Hat-trick hopeful Glacier Girl has impressively won three of her last four performances by a combined 7.60 lengths. Although facing stronger company today, if she...

Flamingo Park Monday (07-10-19)

Best Bet

Race 8 No 2 Gallagher

Tienie Prinsloo-trained Gallagher has stepped his game up tremendously since relocating to Kimberley – missing the first two just once after four appearances on the sand.

Considering his only career victory was recorded over today’s course and distance, this Var gelding looks banker material in all bets. It also bodes well that he is perfectly drawn at No 1.

Bargain

Race 7 No 4 Glacier Girl

Hat-trick hopeful Glacier Girl has impressively won three of her last four performances by a combined 7.60 lengths.

Although facing stronger company today, if she reproduces any of those three efforts, one can’t help but believe she will be extremely hard to peg back. She is yet to be tested over 1600m, but that shouldn’t raise too red flags.

She was full of running when a 4.50-length victor over 1400m recently, so staying shouldn’t be an issue. She is decently drawn at No 9 and shoulders 2.5kg less than main danger Hareer.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.