27 Apr 2021
Horse racing best bets, Sunday 25 April 2021

TURFFONTEIN 

BEST BET

Race 4 No 2 Arizona Lady

She was only caught late in her last run and she will be more suited to the Inside track which will suit her style of racing. Also has a top work rider aboard.

VALUE BET

Race 3 No 2 Royal Mazarin

This horse has decent form over this distance and the only reason one is getting a good price is because he comes from an unfashionable stable. Nice each way bet.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

