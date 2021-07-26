Lady on top as Rachel hits a winning streak

Mike Moon

Who is Rachel Venniker and why is her name on the lips of so many South African racing fans?

Two weeks ago, “R Venniker *4kg” in the race card indicated an apprentice jockey riding a horse with little chance of winning. Learner riders claiming 4kg off the allotted weight means they are laaities who need help. Many a punter would not even have known this one was female.

Then, on Sunday 11 July, R Venniker appeared in the Scottsville winner’s circle on victorious filly Calulo, being congratulated by Michael “Muis” Roberts, legendary jockey, now trainer. Muis knew what this meant for the youngster, for it was at this venue in the 1960s that he rode his first winner.

South Africa has not had many female riders in recent times – even though they are commonplace in most racing countries around the world.

There have been some accomplished women of the saddle locally – such as Lisa Prestwood, Genevieve Michel, Danni McCreedy and Nadine Rapson – but the numbers have dwindled. By contrast, in the UK, Hayley Turner, Hollie Doyle and Rachael Blackmore grab major headlines.

Rachel Venniker might have sparked only a moment’s interest if it wasn’t for what happened next. Within two weeks she’d landed three more winners on KwaZulu-Natal tracks.

On Sunday 18 July it was Antigonus for Wayne Badenhorst and Barbara Kennedy, the next day it was Tupelo Honey for Roberts and on the Wednesday Sonjador for Roberts. This past Saturday at Scottsville, she got a second and two fourths on relative outsiders.

Rachel, who hails from a horsey family in the Summerveld neighbourhood, is suddenly in demand. She has six rides at Greyville on Monday and at least half have winning chances.

Her best might be Cozy Dot Com in Race 5, a FM64 Handicap. The Lola Crawford-trained filly has already won twice and likes the Polytrack. With the appy’s claim, she has a fighting chance against evenly matched rivals.

Another chance for Venniker comes in the sixth race, aboard ever-game gelding Montana Sky, while Lord Caro could spring surprise from an inside draw in the eighth and last.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

1 Uncomplicated, 2 Conquer The Enemy, 3 Admiral Birnham, 6 The Green Gallant

Race 2:

7 Angelic Fort, 3 Sea Of Tranquility, 4 Varvacious, 1 Milly’s Girl

Race 3:

1 Royal Virtue, 5 Dawn Raider, 10 Diedi, 8 Lucretius

Race 4:

4 Princess Sabrina, 8 Kinskey’s Tune, 6 Austen, 3 Backstop

Race 5:

6 Cozy Dot Com, 10 Slievanorra, 3 Flying First Class, 9 Panna Cotta

Race 6:

5 Higher Purpose, 2 Movie Magic, 9 Montana Sky, 3 Quest For The Best

Race 7:

4 Shampompo Shampizi, 6 Flying Peter, 8 Majorca Palace, 5 Gentleman’s Way

Race 8:

3 Stanton Street, 1 Lord Caro, 6 We All Chomies, 5 Life Goes On

Pick 6:

1,5,8,10 x 4,6,8 x 3,5,6,9,10,12 x 2,3,5,9 x 1,3,4,5,6,8 x 3 (R1728)

PA:

7 x 1,5,10 x 4,8 x 3,6,10 x 5 x 4,6 x 3 (R36)