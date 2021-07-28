Horse Racing Bets
Phumelela
Gaming and Leisure Limited
28 Jul 2021
Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 28 July 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

DURBANVILLE
BEST BET

RACE 1 EXACTAS 1 AND 3; 1 AND 5This race has been reduced to just four runners and No 1 Homely Girl, looks a standout bet
in this field. She is a two-time winner taking on weaker runners. Only two other have
chances and they are 3-Louis’Diamond and 5-Zambaq.

RACE 5 No 2 ON CAPTAIN’S SIDE – EACH WAY
This Greg Ennion-trained runner has an excellent record over this course and distance with
two wins and a place from three runs. There is no reason why this filly should not contest
the finish once again.

He looks like he is coming to hand and at his current odds of 8-1 he could be a decent betting proposition.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

