A one-jockey All To Come bet beckons at Kenilworth

Mike Moon

Grant van Niekerk is the jockey to follow at Kenilworth on Tuesday when an eight-race programme is contested on the winter course. He has seven rides on the day and every one of them must be considered a potential winner.

Picking out his best of the day is not easy – which suggests an All To Come bet with three or four of them included might be a shrewd betting strategy. A Win or two combined with one or two Places could yield a fair dividend.

Trainer Piet Steyn’s runner Gem King in Race 3 could kick things off for the popular and ebullient “GvN”. A Place option here is essential as this field is full of unraced and lightly raced young horses and just about any result is possible.

In the next race, Van Niekerk partners Andre Nel’s charge Double Charge, which is a more confident choice for the Place option.

The Win possibilities for our Van Niekerk ATC start in Race 6, with Justin Snaith-trained Pinkerton.

With Snaith’s disrupted winter season, this seven-time winner was never fully wound up and didn’t get the chance to show his true talent in Durban. He returns to his Cape Town home venue for his peak run and should have too much class for rivals in a 1400m Pinnacle Stakes.

Nel’s Anse Lazio, who had a lucrative KZN season in 2020, skipped it this year and took a long rest. After returning to action, he landed a commanding win in mid-June. On Tuesday, he tackles the same course and distance in Race 7 and is an obvious contender under Van Niekerk.

Another Nel-Van Niekerk stand-out is Dyanne in the eighth and last, a Maiden Handicap over 1950 for fillies. This daughter of Dynasty has been runner-up in her last two and everything points towards her going one better.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

2 Power Struggle, 12 Transact, 8 Negotiator, 1 Empire Glory

Race 2:

2 Forries Forever, 9 Wildest Dreams, 8 Peut Etre Moi, 4 I’m In Love

Race 3:

5 Gem King, 2 Autumn Moon, 15 Universal, 9 Que Shiraz

Race 4:

4 Double Charge, 6 Ticket To Ride, 5 What A Man, 2 Fort Red

Race 5:

6 Apollo Ace, 5 All About Al, 7 The Second Wave, 3 Spectra Force

Race 6:

5 Pinkerton, 3 Speed Machine, 4 Captain Of Stealth, 2 Wild Coast

Race 7:

3 Sachdev, 8 Anse Lazio, 7 Rockin’ Ringo, 6 Majestic Mozart

Race 8:

1 Dyanne, 4 Tenacity, 3 Cape Point, 2 Global Approach

Pick 6:

2,5,9,15 x 4,5,6 x 1,2,3,5,6,7 x 3,4,5 x 3,5,6,7,8 x 1 (R1080)

PA:

2,8,9 x 2,5 x 4 x 5,6,7 x 5 x 3,7,8 x 1 (R54)