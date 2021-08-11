Ancient Times can bring contemporary rewards

Mike Moon

Eight winners in two race meetings make Gavin Smith the “trend to follow”, as financial markets players say. Prospects for the affable Eastern Cape trainer remain “in bullish territory” when racing takes place on the Fairview Polytrack on Wednesday.

The “bulls” are sprinkled throughout the card, but the likes of Lord Marmite in Race 2 and Atkinson Grimshaw in Race 7 are blue chip investments.

But perhaps the fifth race is where Smith could be the “buy” call for punters seeking an exotics banker on a rather tricky card.

Smith teams up with trending jockey Warren Kennedy and steady Ancient Times in an MR87 Handicap over 2000m. The four-year-old gelding was nigh unstoppable earlier in the year, winning three out of four races – a run only disrupted by a stab at a feature.

Ancient Times was given a two-month breather before stepping out as a warm favourite in a 1900m handicap on the Poly in June. He looked home and hosed in mid-straight but ran out of steam in the final strides to finish third.

He has been given another two-month break to think about things – and for Smith to get him a wee bit fitter – and should atone for that disappointment from a nice draw.

The biggest threat would seem to be stable companion Full Score, but riding arrangements suggest Ancient Times is the favoured son.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

2 Capulet’s Heart, 8 Royal Oasis, 11 African Hoopoe, 9 Curly Top

Race 2:

1 Lord Marmite, 9 Weather Bomb, 6 Wind Sock, 2 Excelsior

Race 3:

5 Mary Lee, 2 Emaline, 6 La Bastide, 7 Respectable Miss

Race 4:

9 Legend Has It, 1 Crystal Stream, 5 Sacred Ibis, 14 Tac It Twice

Race 5:

3 Ancient Times, 6 Full Score, 5 Assured, 2 Palo Alto

Race 6:

1 Beneficiary, 5 Scarborough Fair, 9 Just Judy, 8 Afternoon Tea

Race 7:

5 Atkinson Grimshaw, 4 Var’s Boy, 8 All The Sevens, 1 Centillus

Race 8:

9 Curious, 1 Radiant Love, 11 At Your Request, 5 Pluviophile

Pick 6:

2,4,5,6,7,8 x 1,4,5,9,13,14 x 3 x 1,2,5,6,8,9 x 4,5,8 x 1,9,11 (R1944)

PA:

1 x 2,5 x 1,5,9 x 3 x 1,5,9 x 5 x 1,9 (R36)