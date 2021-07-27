The Top 5 USA lotteries that SA bookmakers offer

Sponsored / Hollywoodbets



South African punters are very fortunate to have access to some of the most popular and latest betting products. Some of the latest and innovative products in the betting industry include SRL, Esports, Virtual Sports and several others. Best of all is that all these products are available from several bookmakers operating in South Africa.



Other bookmakers like Hollywoodbets are not only consuming foreign products but they are taking the initiative and offering their own betting products like Ezigu games.

One of the popular betting products in South Africa is Lucky Numbers where punters get to bet on popular draws from around the world like the UK 49s, Gosloto, US Powerball, EuroMillions and several others.

Popular lucky numbers draws from the US offered in SA:

US Powerball

The Arkansas Powerball is a multi-state jackpot game which is very popular in the Arkansas state. The lottery has two weekly draws every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 pm (CT). Ticket sales end at 8:59 pm.

How to play: Select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one number from 1 to 26 for the Powerball. Your selection can be done manually or you can use the Quick Pick option which randomly makes your selections.

How much does it cost? $2, but for the Power Play option it cost $1 per play.

US Megamillions

MegaMillions is a very popular lottery which is played in 45 states in the U.S. as well as the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The lottery was launched in 1996 and was referred to as the Big Game. It was relaunched in 2002 as The Big Game Mega Millions, before being renamed Mega Millions.

How to play: Select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. The selection can be done manually or you can use the Quick Pick option which randomly makes your selections. This lottery is one of the most lucrative lotteries in the world with its record jackpot a staggering $1.537 billion which was won in 2018.

How much does it cost? The ticket cost is $2 per ticket and you can add $1 for the Megaplier.

Idaho Cash

Idaho Cash is a popular game from the Idaho lottery with a rolling jackpot starting at $20,000, rolling over until it is won.

How to play: A minimum of two plays is required, there is no cap on the amount of plays. Select five numbers between 1 to 45. Your selection can be done manually or you can use the ‘Quick Pick’ option. Choose your numbers carefully as Idaho cash tickets cannot be canceled after they are processed. The Idaho Cash has two weekly drawings which takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm.

Lucky4Life

Lucky4Life is a very popular multi-state game in the US which has two drawings a week on a Monday and Thursday at 9:38 pm.

How to play: Lucky4Life is a 5/48 game which means that five balls are drawn from a range of 1 to 48 and one lucky ball number is drawn from 1 to18. If you manage to match all your chosen numbers with the drawn ones, you will win the top prize of $7,000 a week for life, or a cash option depending on your preference. Make your selections manually or use the Quick Pick option which randomly makes selections on your behalf.

How much does it cost? Tickets cost $2 per play.

California Fantasy 5

California’s Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game from the state of California which is very popular in that state.

How to play: Choose five numbers from 1 to 39. If your numbers match the drawn numbers, you win the jackpot. Besides the jackpot, there are prizes for getting 2 to 4 numbers correct as well. The California’s Fantasy 5 draws takes place daily at 6:30pm. The starting jackpot prize for California’s Fantasy 5 is $50,000 and it will rollover until it reaches $500,000. What is also impressive about this lottery are the odds of winning the jackpot which are 1 in 575,575 and this means that this is an easy lotto to win.