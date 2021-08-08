Fulham begin bid to get back to top flight

phumelela

Sunday 8 August

M1 Fulham vs Middlesbrough: Fulham are back down in the Championship and with a new manager after relegation from the Premier League. Promotion specialist Neil Warnock had Middlesbrough flirting with the play-offs in his first season in charge and some key additions to his squad should see them launch a genuine top-six challenge.



M2 Nice vs Stade Reims: Last season’s two clashes between these clubs both ended goalless. Nice have lost just once at home to Reims in eight past visits.



M3 Saint-Etienne vs Lorient: St Etienne have won their last three four games against Lorient, scoring 10 goals without reply.



M4 Racing Strasbourg vs Angers: Strasbourg have won only one of their previous five home games against Angers with two draws and two defeats.



M5 Livingston vs Aberdeen: Livingston lost 3-0 at Scottish champions Rangers at the start of the new season at the weekend. Aberdeen won 2-0 at home to Dundee United.



M6 OH Leuven vs Sporting Charleroi: OHL’s opening two games of the season in Belgium have both ended in 1-1 draws. Sporting Charleroi have four points from their two games and are second in the standings.



M7 St Johnstone vs Motherwell: St Johnstone have won three of their last five encounters against Motherwell, two of them away from home.



M8 FC Basel vs Servette Geneva: Basel have started the new season in Switzerland with two victories. Servette lost 5-0 at Basle in the clash between these two clubs in April.



M9 FC Metz vs Lille: Lille begin the defence of their surprise French title but already showed potential by beating PSG in the Super Cup on Sunday. Metz have not won in their last five clashes with Lille.



M10 Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest: Coventry’s transfer embargo was lifted in May and several astute signings have boosted their bid to establish themselves in the Championship. Forest never recovered after making a dreadful start last season and boss Chris Hughton must rebuild before gauging whether they can launch a play-off challenge.

