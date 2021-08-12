St Johnston and Dundalk eye European upsets

Jonty Mark

Scottish club St Johnstone and Ireland’s Dundalk both have home advantage tonight as they seek to take two major scalps in European club competition. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 12 August

S10 V3

M1 PAOK Salonika vs Bohemians: PAOK must come from 2-1 down against their Irish opponents if they are to progress in the Conference League. After four successive wins, Bohemians lost in the Irish league on Saturday.



M2 Rigas FS vs KAA Gent: The Latvian club have a good opportunity for a UEFA Conference League upset after a 2-2 draw in the first leg of this tie in Belgium last week.



M3 Zalgiris Vilnius vs NS Mura: The first leg of this Europa League tie ended goalless and therefore hands the advantage to the Lithuanian champions as they host the struggling Slovenian side, who are yet to win this season.



M4 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Spartak Trnava: The first leg of this tie was a goalless draw. Spartak have already come through two rounds of the Conference League



M5 HNK Rijeka vs Hibernian: Croatia’s Rijeka did not have a weekend game in domestic competition after a 1-1 draw against Hibs in Scotland last week but Hibs did play on Sunday and won 3-0 at home over Ross County.



M6 St. Johnstone vs Galatasaray: The Scottish club are set for an upset triumph in the UEFA Europa League after a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their tie in Istanbul last week. St. Johnstone’s last three games were all drawn.



M7 Velez Mostar vs IF Elfsborg: Bosnia’s Velez drew 1-1 away in Sweden in last week’s first leg and then also drew on Sunday at Radnik Bjielijna in the Bosnian league. Elfsborg are on an eight match unbeaten run.



M8 Dundalk vs Vitesse Arnhem: A shock 2-2 draw in the Netherlands last week leaves the Irish club with a strong chance of progressing in the UEFA Conference League. Vitesse only start their domestic league campaign this week.



M9 CRB vs Brusque: CRB are third in the Brazilian second division standings, just two points from the top of the table. Brusque lost at home at the weekend to struggling Cruzeiro.



M10 Operario PR vs Botafogo: This is the first meeting between the two clubs. Operario were away winners in their last game to move up to 11th in the Brazilian second division, one point behind eighth placed Botafogo.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1