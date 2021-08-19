Tottenham fancied to pick apart Portuguese club

Jonty Mark

Tottenham Hotspur play this season in the new Uefa Conference League, just over two years after they lost in the Champions League final to Liverpool. Spurs are fancied to win away at Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Thursday 19 August S10 V1



M1 FC Basel vs Hammarby: Swiss club Basel have started the new season with three wins out of three. Hammarby lie in fifth place in the Swedish league but have won only one of their past five fixtures.



M2 Trabzonspor vs Roma: Trabzonspor needed penalties in the previous round win beat Molde of Norway and advance to the Europa League playoffs. This is the first official match for Roma under Jose Mourinho.



M3 Anderlecht vs Vitesse: Anderlecht face opposition from just over the border in the Netherlands in this Conference League tie, after beating Albanian club Laci home and away in the previous round. Vitesse struggled to get past Dundalk of Ireland in the previous round.



M4 Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Elfsborg IF: Dutch club Feyenoord have won their last three games with a 10-0 goal aggregate. Elfsborg are on a 10-match unbeaten run.



M5 PAOK Salonika vs HNK Rijeka: PAOK edged past the Irish club Bohemians in the previous round. Rijeka from Croatia lost in the league at the weekend which was their first defeat of the season.



M6 Stade Rennes vs Rosenborg: French club Rennes have drawn their last two games 1-1. Rosenborg have won nine matches in a row and scored eight goals in their previous Conference League tie.



M7 Sivasspor vs FC Copenhagen: Sivasspor have already got through two rounds of the UEFA Conference League. FCK from Denmark eliminated Lokomotiv Plovdiv from Bulgaria in the previous round.



M8 Pacos Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur: Portugal’s Pacos Ferreira are in European club competition for the first time since 2013. Spurs, who beat Man City on Sunday. enter the Conference League in the play-off round.



M9 LASK Linz vs St. Johnstone: LASK scored seven goals in the previous round of the Conference League. St Johnstone have yet to win in five officials games since the season started.



M10 Santa Clara vs Partizan Belgrade: Portugal’s Santa Clara won home and away over Olimpija of Slovenia in the previous round. Partizan had a penalty shootout success over Sochi from Russia after a last gasp equaliser.



Suggested permutation:

R16.00 1 x 3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 3 x 1,2 x 1